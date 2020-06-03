Amitabh Bachchan's Movies Which Were Inspired By Hollywood Films

Bollywood filmmakers are known to take inspiration from almost everything for their movies. From various characters to plots, or the backdrop, there are several elements of Hollywood that have inspired a few Bollywood filmmakers. Amitabh Bachchan who has been in the movie industry for nearly three decades now has worked for over 100 films. Some of his films too, were inspired by Hollywood movies, take a look.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies that were inspired by Hollywood films

Paa

Helmed by R. Balki, Paa is inspired by a Hollywood film Jack which released in the year 1996. Paa starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is based on a father-son relationship of a boy who suffers from rare genetic condition progeria and his father. Abhishek Bachchan played the role of a father in the film while Amitabh Bachchan was seen as his son.

Black

Black movie is said to be majorly inspired by a Hollywood movie The Miracle Worker. This film is based on the life of a blind academic activist, Helen Keller. Black movie featured Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Rani Mukerji's stubborn teacher, who helps her graduate from college.

Agneepath

Agneepath is known to be an unofficial remake of a 1983 Hollywood film Scarface. Agneepath (1990) starred Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi and Danny Denzogpa in the lead roles. The film is about a gangster who wants to avenge the death of his father to restore his family's honour.

Baghban

Baghban featured Hema Malini and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. The hit emotional film is a remake of a Hollywood film Make Way for Tomorrow which has been adapted to be made into several languages. Baghban is a film about a couple who work hard for their children who turn out to be selfish and disrespect them.

Mohabbatein

Mohabbatein is considered to be one of the most expensive Hindi films ever made. Mohabbatein is loosely based on a classic movie Dead Poets Society. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles. Mohabbatein is a story about a bunch of students who break the rules of their school and later realise they have probably been doomed from the start.

