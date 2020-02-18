Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Scenes With Pran In 'Zanjeer'

Zanjeer, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Bindu, and Ajit, created a wave upon its release. This action drama film developed Bachchan’s new image of a commoner who chooses right against all wrongs. Zanjeer was a breakthrough for Bachchan after a long-struggling phase in his career. This Prakash Mehra-directorial became successful and turned him into a superstar. This blockbuster film also garnered Amitabh Bachchan immense praise for his character and inspired a recent remake, which unfortunately bombed at the box office. Reminiscing Zanjeer, we have compiled some of the best scenes featuring Big B and Pran in this movie.

Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan’s best scenes with Pran in Zanjeer

1. Sher Khan visits the police station

Pran plays a Pathan, named Sher Khan in Zanjeer. Initially, their interaction starts on a bitter note. However, they become good friends as the film proceeds. Inspector Vijay Khanna (Amitabh Bachchan) does not entertain or show mercy to criminals. When Sher Khan visits the police station, his superiority complex and swag baffles Khanna. He fumes and rebukes Khan by asking him to wait unless somebody asks him to sit. Inspector Vijay Khanna’s attitude stuns him and he proceeds to take their verbal war onto the streets, physically.

2.Sher Khan and inspector Vijay Khanna’s face-off

Followed by an argument at the police station, inspector Vijay Khanna and Sher Khan agree to fight. Khanna mocks the latter by saying that he has not donned the police uniform, so they could bash each other until the loser collapses and gives up. As they are equally robust, the opponent appreciates Khanna and reveals that for the first time Sher Khan has come across a tiger. The duo shake hands. Moreover, Vijay Khanna convinces Khan to shut his gambling business and start over as a hardworking man.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Is A Fan Of Memes On Instagram And Here's Proof

3. Sher Khan transforms into a good man

Sher Khan transforms into a better human being as he befriends Inspector Vijay Khanna. He promises that he would stop his illegal activities, including his gambling business. Khan gains respect for Khanna and proceeds his life as a commoner. He takes up the job of an auto mechanic and leads a simple life by reforming his ways.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Puzzle Draws Fun Celeb Answers, Abhishek Says 'Ask Your Granddaughter'

4. Vijay Khanna and Sher Khan avenge Teja

During the film, inspector Vijay Khanna comes across a shocking revelation about his parent’s demise. He learns that 20 years ago, Teja killed his family. He recognised it by the ‘Zanjeer’ on his wrist. Seeking revenge, Sher Khan helps Khanna fight Teja and his men until police arrive. The duo succeeds in shooting Teja, while he holds a policeman at gunpoint.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan Promotes Baaghi 3's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' With 'All Good Wishes'; Check Tweet

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan's Television Shows That Gave Fans An Enriching Experience

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.