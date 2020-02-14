Amitabh Bachchan Is A Fan Of Memes On Instagram And Here's Proof

Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as the Shehenshah of Bollywood, is one of the greatest and the most influential actors of Hindi Cinema. Over a career span of five decades, Amitabh Bachchan has established himself as a phenomenal actor. Apart from being a terrific actor, he is an active social media user too. He makes sure that he keeps his fans aware of his whereabouts through social media. There have been many instances where Amitabh Bachchan has shared funny memes on his Instagram account. Here is a compilation of a few of them.

The Jalsa Goregoan meme

In this meme, Amitabh Bachchan is seen sharing a boat with Zeenat Aman. The picture has “Bhaiya Jalsa lena Goregoan hote hue” written on it.

The Chewing Gum meme

The chewing gum meme features how a 2-years old are asked a question and how one of them gives a hilarious reply.

The Sleeping meme

In this meme, a couple is seen sleeping together. The husband is seen snoring loudly which is disturbing his wife’s sleep. The wife tries a few ways to make her husband stop snoring which turns out to be hilarious.

The Height Meme

Amitabh Bachchan shared a cut of a newspaper article with a headline that says “Deepika, Kat too tall for Aamir and Shahid”. Amitabh Bachchan’s funny caption made his fans go gaga. Read the caption.

The Horn meme

Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture that features horn misspelled as ‘Horne’.

