Amitabh Bachchan Promotes Baaghi 3's 'Dus Bahane 2.0' With 'All Good Wishes'; Check Tweet

The makers of the Baaghi 3 recently released a new song from the film. It is titled Dus Bahane 2.0 and an unexpected surprise came to the fans of this action-packed film franchise when Sr Bachchan took to his official social media handle to promote this song. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Amitabh Bachchan takes to social media to promote Dus Bahane 2.0

T 3444 -A Sajid - Farhad input : all good wishes !🙏👏



https://t.co/phSp805iMw

Piyush Shazia Back with

DUS BAHANE 2.0!!!!

Check it out!

Have fun🙌🏻🤗#psdancestudio — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 17, 2020



On February 17, 2020, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to post his 3444th tweet, and it was to promote the Baaghi franchise. Bachchan wished the duo Sajid-Farhad for their input and mentioned Piyush Shazia for his choreography in the remake of the original Dus Bahane. Bachchan asked his fans to check out this new song and have fun. In the tweet, he also mentioned the PS Dance Studio. Here is the link to the song:

For the unversed, Baaghi 3, the third instalment to the Baaghi franchise, is slated to be released on March 6, 2020. It will replace Disha Patani with Shraddha Kapoor and will feature Tiger Shroff as Ranveer "Ronnie" Pratap Singh. The film will also feature Riteish Deshmukh in an important role.

The plot of the film will revolve around the character of Shroff, and his journey to save his brother from the clutches of ISIS, a terrorist organisation who has kidnapped Riteish Deshmukh’s on-screen character. The film’s shooting took place in Morocco, Egypt, Serbia, and Turkey. The official trailer of the film was released by Fox Star Studio on February 6, 2020.

The song Dus Bahane 2.0 is the first song of the film to be released till date. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. Fans of the actor are highly excited for the release of the film.

