Amitabh Bachchan's Puzzle Draws Fun Celeb Answers, Abhishek Says 'Ask Your Granddaughter'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active celebrities on the microblogging site Twitter who not only keeps his fans updated on his recent projects, but he often share several engaging posts too. Recently, the veteran actor shared an interesting puzzle on the microblogging platform and actors like Parineeti Chopra, Manushi Chhillar and even Abhishek Bachchan posted interesting responses to it.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan Is A Fan Of Memes On Instagram And Here's Proof

Big B shared a snap of a puzzle that read: “I am the beginning of everything, the end of everything. I’m the beginning of eternity, the end of time & space. What I am?”

Here's the tweet

T 3442 - GUESS .. ??? pic.twitter.com/wACvs0GsJa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

READ: John Abraham And Amitabh Bachchan Have Shared Screen In THESE Films

Son Abhishek Bachchan was among the first to reply, and he felt that the question should also be asked to his daughter Aaradhya.

Ask your granddaughter. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 16, 2020

Parineeti Chopra and Manushi Chhillar wrote how such puzzles excite them. While the latter quipped how she’s among the last to solve it, without sharing the answer, the Hasee Toh Phasee star revealed the answer that is the letter ‘E.’ Director Anil Sharma was among the others to get it right.

These still make me so excited!

Oh and I’m second last when I’m solved. https://t.co/cNhnuxaZ9v — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) February 16, 2020

The letter ‘E’?! Haha I love puzzles 😍 @SrBachchan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 16, 2020

The Paa star also laughed when a fan posted a video where Amitabh Bachchan is saying ‘E hai’ and termed it as ‘Amitabh Bachchan answering Amitabh Bachchan's puzzle.’ The 77-year-old was impressed and said that it was indeed the correct answer.

hahahahahaha .. well done .. correct answer .. 👏🤣🙏🤣🙏🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣👏🙏🤣 https://t.co/scvCZ04iLC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

READ: Amitabh Bachchan, Sunny Deol & Yami Gautam Pay Stirring Tributes To Pulwama Martyrs

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will have three releases in the the next 2-3 months. Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Jhund will see him in different getups and roles.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime | From 'Silsila' To 'Wazir'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.