Amitabh Bachchan Entertains Fans With Hilariously True Situation Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Musings by the Shehenshah of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan during the lockdown have been a great source of entertainment for his fans and followers across the globe. The veteran megastar has actively engaged with people through his social media accounts by providing them with comfort, laughter and food for thought during the coronavirus crisis that has gripped the world.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan's customised emoticons are the coolest thing on the Internet today

Earlier on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a hilariously true post, completely relevant during the lockdown, when people have been advised to stay indoors at all costs in order to protect themselves from the deadly coronavirus infection. Accompanying the joke is an emoticon of the Baghban actor's face which seems to have taken over his social media updates of late.

Have a look:

T 3405 - .... अच्छा , एक और बात तय है , इन दिनों ... जब फ़ोन आए , तो ये भी नहीं कहा जा सकता की ' साहेब घर में नहीं है ' !!!😜 pic.twitter.com/NisaBoIO6p — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

("OK, one thing is for sure, these days... when you get a call, you can't even say that 'Sir isn't at home'")

Read | Amitabh Bachchan thanks fans as his blog clocks 12 years, says 'how could you tolerate'

Amid the lockdown, Amitabh has been keeping himself entertained by creating some funny and expressive emoticons. The Piku actor recently posted a few pictures of his expressive emoticons. The emoticons resemble his facial features in the best way possible with his iconic beard style, hair and a pair of thick frames. These have now replaced his own pictures in most of his hilarious updates on social media.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan has an EPIC reply for a fan's question on him being the 'PM of India'

Have a look:

T 3504 - 12 YEARS of my Blog today .. began first DAY on 17th April 2008 .. today 4424 DAYs , thats four thousand four hundred and twenty four days of writing my Blog .. EVERYDAY , without missing out a single day .. !

Thank you my Ef .. love and because of you ..❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/S7IHHLb9tr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 17, 2020

Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares a picture from 'Sholay' premiere featuring parents & 'pretty' Jaya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.