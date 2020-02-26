Amitabh Bachchan Shares 'Brahmastra' BTS Pics, Praises Ranbir Kapoor's 'enormous Talent'

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently gearing up for his multiple releases, recently shared BTS form the sets of Brahmastra. The post he shared is a collage of four pictures. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and the other crew members are also featured in the photo while shooting a scene.

In the three pictures, Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor are seen as understanding a scene. In one picture, they are sitting and in the other, they are looking around the set. Amitabh Bachchan praised Ranbir Kapoor in the caption of the pictures. Expressing his affection for Ranbir, he wrote a caption that read, '... at work with one of my favourites, RANBIR .. ❤️👍. He further praised Ranbir's talent and added that, '... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent.'

Amitabh Bachchan is seen sporting a white kurta-pajama. His outfit also includes a black sweater. On the other side, Ranbir Kapoor is seen sporting a casual look in a black full-sleeves t-shirt paired with blue denim. He has also worn a black beanie. It seems like the pictures are from their Manali schedule as the duo shot a schedule there a few months back.

Take look at the BTS below

As soon as he shared the picture on his social media, his fans and followers started pouring their love in the comments section. They flooded it with red hearts and fire emoticons. Many others expressed their excitement to watch them on the big screen. A user wrote that 'Sir you both are the most talented actors in our Bollywood industry 💓💓', whereas the other wrote, 'Waiting for this movie eagerly'. Interestingly, a couple of days back, the makers and lead cast of Brahmastra, including Alia Bhatt, unveiled the release date of the much-awaited film. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to release on December 4, 2020.

(Cover Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram)

