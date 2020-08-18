Amitabh Bachchan cites 'propriety' to not caption throwback pic, asks help for 'relief'

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the stars to have tremendous interactivity with his fans online. Fondly calling them as his EF, ‘extended family’, Big B regularly addresses them in his blog, wishes those who have their birthdays and even responds to their posts on social media. Recently, one such throwback photo caught the attention of the megastar and made him respond hilariously as well.

Amitabh Bachchan’ photo from Mahaan

On Twitter, one of Amitabh Bachchan’s fans tried to test him on the knowledge of his own films. Sharing a still, where he is seen dressed in a vest and shorts, with a drink in his hand, the fan asked him to guess which movie it was. The Shahenshah remembered that it was from the sets of the film Mahaan in Kathmandu, Nepal.

I shall tell you .. 'Mahaan' shooting in Kathmandu Nepal ðŸ¤£ðŸ™ https://t.co/N4B2xYnqQ3 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 16, 2020

He then shared the same picture on Instagram and quipped that he ‘dared not to caption this’, citing ‘propriety’. Bachchan also then ‘humbly’ invited them to shar their comments on the post, so that he will be filled with relief.

His Aks director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra was one of those to respond, posting a 'Kool' comment about 'Bachchan on the Beach.'

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from COVID-19 after a two-week treatment in the hospital. On the professiona front, the veteran has three films slated for release in the next few months, Jhund, Brahmastra and Chehre. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, that was released on a streaming platform.

