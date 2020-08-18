Amitabh Bachchan's Meaningful Words On Hidden Intention & Its Effect On Relationship

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Twitter to share a few pearls of wisdom through a few rhyming words. In the tweet, he can be seen speaking about hidden intentions in a relationship and how it will help a person if they let it go. The words in the tweet were supported by a number of his fans as they agree with every aspect of it.

Amitabh Bachchan on relationships

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently took to social media to share a few words on relationships and how it can be preserved over the years. In the tweet, he has spoken about “Matlab” which points towards hidden or wrong intentions that must not exist in healthy relationships. He has mentioned that these intentions are heavy and hence weigh down the bond that two people share. When these intentions are released, the relationships become lighter and easy to take care of. Have a look at the useful advice from Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter here.

T 3631-

"मतलब" बहुत वज़नदार होता है

"निकल" जाने के बाद

हर रिश्ते को हल्का कर देता है "~ Ef am — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 18, 2020

In the comment section of the tweet, a number of people can be seen expressing their thoughts on the words shared by Amitabh Bachchan. A few people can be seen agreeing with the veteran actor. A few of his fans, on the other hand, are of the stance that it does not apply to every relationship and only works on a few. A few others can be seen wishing him a good afternoon while thanking him for sharing his thoughts. Have a look at a few of the reactions on Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter here.

Very true.... Good afternoon Amitji pic.twitter.com/loXlkKj8Oj — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) August 18, 2020

Good afternoon sir have a nice happy Tuesday 😍😘🙏 pic.twitter.com/TFWipHxyjX — Vinolia.V🌹😍VALIMAI & MASTER & SOORARAIPOTTRU (@Vinoliav95) August 18, 2020

Lightens every relationship. ??? Some. But not all ... pic.twitter.com/oCbUxjf9h3 — Rasha fouad 🌹 (@Ashabachchan) August 18, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan has lately been keeping his followers entertained through various poems, anecdotes, and thoughts on various topics. He has also been sharing famous pieces by his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan who was a renowned poet. He has a huge fan-following and his humble words are always appreciated on the Internet.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is all set to be seen in a thriller film, Chehre. The film is being directed by Rumi Jaffery and stars actors like Emraan Hashmi and Dhritiman Chatterjee, amongst others. Chehre was expected to release on April 24 but was pushed to a later date due to the ongoing pandemic.

