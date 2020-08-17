Amitabh Bachchan Reminisces Manmohan Desai's Retirement; Shares A Strong Note

Amitabh Bachchan recently penned a memory related to Manmohan Desai's retirement in his blog titled "Those that do not understand you, are quick to misunderstand you !". He described the incident of how Manmohan Desai announced his retirement. The actor also talked about misunderstandings and misinterpretation of things. In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan started by talking about misunderstandings and how easy it is to misunderstand things without considering the other's point of view.

Amitabh Bachchan cherishes memories of Manmohan Desai's retirement

Amitabh Bachchan narrated the story of Manmohan Desai's retirement and said that years ago, Manmohan Desai informed his close friends and family that he wished to make a statement and he wanted to do it in a designated hotel. He explained that after hearing this, people thought that Manmohan Desai was planning to announce a new project. Amitabh Bachchan further explained that when the event started, Desai went on to the stage and declared that he was retiring from films as a director.

He had further announced that his production would continue under the able hands of his son Ketan, but he was retiring. Amitabh added in the post that there was an awkward silence after Manmohan's announcement and then one journalist had stood up and asked him the reason behind his retirement.

There was an uncomfortable silence in the hall .. and then one brave journalist stood up and asked : “Why are you retiring Man ji .. ? Man ji replied “It is better to be asked .. ‘why are you retiring that to be asked , when are you retiring’ ..” No one said a word after that ..

Amitabh Bachchan also talked about misunderstanding and said that people made assumptions quickly as that was the most convenient option. He mentioned,

"Humanity thrives on ‘misunderstanding’ .. it gives opportunity to explode in the steam of verbal veracity .. a veracity unheeded to reality and fact and the honesty it presents itself on an open palm .. the palm of the hand or the leaf of the palm .. the palm that floats on the water without its sinking .. for if it has nothing to give it reason to sink .. it is afloat because its conscience is afloat with honest understanding."

Amitabh Bachchan talks about his writing process and how he pens his thoughts

Amitabh Bachchan, late on Saturday, wrote that many of his admirers often "questioned" how he decided what needed to be written.

"Is it thought out before, does it have a rumination construct by the time night arrives? The answer is none of the above. As soon as the Tumblr site is opened and the day, date and time are set, all else just flows out."

