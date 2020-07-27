Amitabh Bachchan Quotes Roger Crawford From Hospital, Says 'challenges Are Inevitable'

Actor Amitabh Bachchan recently shared a few motivational words on his official social media handles. The actor tweeted from the hospital ward where he is being treated after testing positive for COVID 19. Through a quote which was penned by Roger Crawford, he spoke about the numerous obstacles of life and the positive outlook that people can have towards them. The tweet has been receiving a number of 'get well soon' messages as his fans have been worried about his health.

Amitabh Bachchan’s motivational words

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan recently put up an uplifting and motivational thought about the regular challenges of life. He posted a monochrome picture of himself which had been edited well to give it an animated touch. In the tweet, Amitabh Bachchan has written a quote which speaks about how one cannot stop challenges from coming in the path of success. The quote also mentions that defeat and success actually depend upon the person who is dealing with it.

Amitabh Bachchan has also added a few words on what he understands from the famous quote. The actor has written that certain challenges are sure to occur in life, but losing at it is optional. He has added that losing is also interesting and suspicious to some extent. At the end of the tweet, the actor has mentioned how some uncertainties will come along with the challenges. Have a look at the tweet from Amitabh Bachchan’s Twitter here.

T 3607 -" Being challenged in life is inevitable, being defeated is optional."~ ef



जीवन में चुनौतियाँ तो निश्चित हैं ; लेकिन हार जाना वैकल्पित , रुचिपूर्ण , संदिग्ध - जिसके संबंध में किसी प्रकार का अनिश्चय हो। pic.twitter.com/BKgo6NY9LK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 27, 2020

The actor also posted a collage of himself on Instagram, with the same thought. In the pictures, he could be seen in a candid element while smiling wholeheartedly. Have a look at the post from Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram here.

Previously, actor Amitabh Bachchan had spoken about how he has been passing time at the hospital ward where he is under treatment after being diagnosed with COVID 19. He posted a video of himself, where he can be seen reciting one of the poems written by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan. In the tweet, the actor has spoken about how his father also used to recite his poems in a specific tune.

Amitabh Bachchan can also be seen talking about how he has been feeling lonely in the hospital ward. He has mentioned that he has been keeping his mind occupied by reading his father’s famous and meaningful works. Have a look at the tweet put up by Amitabh Bachchan here.

T 3606 - बाबूजी की कविता के कुछ पल । वो इसी तरह गाया करते थे कवि सम्मेलनों में । अस्पताल के अकेले पन में उनकी बहुत याद आती है, और उन्हीं के शब्दों से अपनी सूनी रातों को आबाद करता हूँ । pic.twitter.com/KmSJoliQmz — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 26, 2020

Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan Instagram