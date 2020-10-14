KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Gender Equality; Says 'my Assets'll Be Divided Equally'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 recent episode started with a contestant from Patna, Raj Lakshmi. As the show proceeded with Raj Lakshmi on the hot seat, host Amitabh Bachchan spoke to Raj Lakshmi’s parents. In the conversation, Raj Lakshmi’s parents referred to their daughter as their son to glorify her achievement. However, Amitabh Bachchan decided to emphasise more on gender equality.

Talking to her parents, Big B stated that when parents call their daughters their 'son', they are drawing comparisons between them and also making it look like the male child is superior to that of a female child. Amitabh Bachchan quoted the example of his own life and said that when he dies, he would divide assets equally between his son and daughter. He further went to ask Raj Lakshmi’s parents to address their daughter as a daughter and not a son as there is nothing wrong with it.

Amitabh Bachchan talks about social discrimination in his blog

Amitabh Bachchan also took to his blog to talk about social inequalities. He talked about the times when he experiences certain events in his day that seem to last longer than what they were meant to be. Talking about people who face social discrimination, he said, "the strength and the agony of them that live and serve in inhuman conditions and environs .. who get the discrimination of society .. who labour in conditions that are humiliating yet for the presence and existence, they suffer .. because having a roof and feeding the family is their prime objective ..I am unable to contend with this so shall end here .. with the hope and prayer that the end for them that live in extraneous circumstances is of a brighter and existent life as humans."

Raj Lakshmi talks about her journey in Kaun Banega Crorepati 12

Raj Lakshmi shared her story on the show after she sat on the hot seat. She shared how her family faced a financial crisis when in 2016 her uncles decided to separate from the family and live on their own. She informed that their family members took all the documents of Fixed deposit with them and left her family without a single penny. Raj Lakshmi decided to use her fixed deposit money for her family and gave the entire Rs 60,000 to her father, who started a small business. She stepped out of the house in 1996 and takes care of the entire family.

