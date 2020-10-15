Amitabh Bachchan Tweets About Discovering 'life Essence & Thinkings' Of Gautam Buddha

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his Twitter handle and posted a vibrant picture of himself with a caption stating how he has been working for the entire day on the Son et Lumière on Sarnath. Take a look at what Amitabh Bachchan posted on his Twitter handle.

Discovering life essence and thinking of Buddha

T 3690 - .. working entire day on the 'Son e Lumière' on Sarnath .. and to discover the life essence and thinkings of the great Gautam Buddha .. a learning beyond all else .. !! pic.twitter.com/Qy3pdlHgNa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 14, 2020

In the recent post of Amitabh Bachchan on his Twitter handle, he shared a photo of him bowing with grace on the sets of KBC. In the caption, he mentioned that it was his tweet number 3,690 and that he was working for the entire day on the Son et Lumière on Sarnath. He also added how he is seeking to discover the life lessons and thoughts of the great Gautam Buddha and stated that it is learning beyond everything else.

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this late at night and many of his fans replied to his tweet with love. Many of his fans tweeted about how much they agreed with him and how anyone who keeps learning stays young as compared to the ones who stop learning after a certain age. Some fans asked the legendary actor to take some rest for the hectic schedule the next day and wished him a good night. Take a look.

Do take some rest now Amitji, very hectic schedule for tomorrow again, so good night and sweet dreams, thank you so much for everything you do for me... Lots of love pic.twitter.com/X04hjME6TL — Amit Nadkar (@NadkarAmit) October 14, 2020

Any one who stops learning gets Old,, the one who keeps learning stays younger..!

🙏🌹🙏 pic.twitter.com/UbyeQrQUmc — Sunetra GangulyEF (@GangulySunetra) October 14, 2020

Also Read 'KBC' Written Update Oct 14: Amitabh Bachchan Plays A Prank On Contestant Raj Laxmi

Amitabh Bachchan recently tweeted about manual scavenging on his famous show, KBC. In addition to that, he tweeted on that same day how the events of the day moved him.

T 3689 - .. events of the day move you beyond words .. tonight is one such day .. manual scavenging is an unconstitutional and illegal act .. yet .. it exists and they that work, suffer inhuman existence ..

Will join any campaign that works for their benefit .. have pledged ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 13, 2020

He explained that manual scavenging is an illegal and unconstitutional act and yet it still exists. Later in the tweet, he also added that he has pledged to work for the benefit of the people indulged in these activities and stated to join any campaign that will help for the betterment of such people.

T 3686 - ... at work .. KBC from 9 am to 9 pm .. then here , at recording .. till beyond midnight .. बिना मेहनत के जीवन में कुछ मिलता नहीं ।

बाबूजी कहते थे " जब तक जीवन है तब तक संघर्ष है " 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/MuLclny2mk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 10, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan keeps sharing excerpts and moments from his show KBC. On his Twitter, he shared that he has to work on the KBC set from 9 am to 9 pm and then later at the recording studio till beyond midnight. He then stated that nothing can be found in life without hard work. He added that his father used to say that as long as there's life, the struggle will accompany the person.

Also Read Arjun Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan & Other Celebs Who Resumed Work After Recovering From COVID

Amitabh Bachchan’s movies

Amitabh Bachchan is presently being seen on the popular TV show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He keeps sharing updates about the show on his social media handles and his blog.

Also Read Prateik Babbar Revisits 'Aarakshan' Days With Amitabh Bachchan, Calls It 'special Memory'

Also Read KBC: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Gender Equality; Says 'my Assets'll Be Divided Equally'

Image Source- Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.