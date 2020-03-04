Amitabh Bachchan Claims He Came Up With The Abbreviation Of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly an inspiration for not only his fans but also for most of the Bollywood celebrities. Bachchan has a massive fanbase on social media with more than 40 million followers of Twitter. The Badla actor is pretty active on Twitter too, and anyone who follows Big B on Twitter might know that Amitabh Bachchan is as young-spirited as millennials on social media and does not shy away from discussing various topics on Twitter. Recently, what fascinated the 77-year-old were the abbreviations used by Millenials in contemporary times on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan claimed that he came up with the abbreviation of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Amitabh Bachchan's tweets frequently make headlines as the Thugs of Hindostan actor often tweets something interesting which is loved and admired by his huge fandom. In a recent post, Bachchan claimed that he came up with the abbreviation of his blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) and tried his hands at abbreviations yet again with the title of his upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo. The abbreviation devised by him for Gulabo Sitabo is 'GiBoSibo'. This 'cool as cat' abbreviation by the legendary actor received a lot of appreciation from Twitterati. His co-star from the film, Ayushmann Khurrana too replied to the tweet writing, "SIANACAYBGSSDC (Sir, I am not as creative as you but GiBoSiBo sounds damn cool!)"

T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,

I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..

Next in line .. 'Gulabo Sitabo'

SO ..

GiBoSiBo

GiBoSiBo !! जीबो , सीबो

Cool Na ..?

CAC !

Cool As Cat 🐱

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

