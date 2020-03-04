Amitabh Bachchan Missing From 'AB Aani CD' Trailer Which Is All About Him

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to dip his toes in the Marathi industry with Milind Lele's directorial- AB Aani CD, opposite veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. After the first poster of the movie was unveiled, fans in huge numbers shared excitement to watch Big B in a Marathi movie for the first time. Interestingly, the much-anticipated trailer of AB Aani CD hit the internet on March 3, but there is no glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan in it.

No signs of Amitabh Bachchan in AB Aani CD official trailer

The trailer of AB Aani CD depicts how Vikram Gokhale feels neglected and blames his old age for the same. And one fine day, he receives a letter from Amitabh Bachchan. It says they were college buddies once and Amitabh is coming soon to meet him. Right after that, the entire scenario of people's perspective towards Gokhale changes.

The unnoticed thing about the AB Aani CD trailer is that the entire visual screams Amitabh Bachchan, but there are no signs of the Sholay actor in it. As per previous reports, it was mentioned that Amitabh Bachchan has a small role in the film and also contributed to the economic budget of AB Aani CD by sporting his own suits in the film. Moreover, Big B had reportedly completed his shooting for the movie very early and then quickly finished the dubbing part too. Fans cannot wait to get a glimpse of the megastar in the AB Aani CD trailer.

Watch the AB Aani CD trailer here:

Penned down by Hemant Edlabadkar and directed by Milind Lele, AB Aani CD is produced by Akshay Bardapurkar under the banner of Planet Marathi Production, Golden Ratio Films and K V Reddy Productions. AB Aani CD is all set to hit the screens on March 13, 2020. The movie will also feature Sayali Sanjeev, Soham Pawaskar and Akshay Tanksale in pivotal roles.

