Amitabh Bachchan Cleans The Muzzle Of A Gun While Sporting A Gangster Look In THIS Pic

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle on November 2 and shared a rare photo of him. In the monochrome pictures, Amitabh was seen cleaning the muzzle of a gun while sporting a dapper look with a beard. Interestingly, in the throwback post, Bachchan was also seen wearing a hoop earring. Scroll down to take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's throwback post.

Amitabh Bachchan's rare photo:

T 3709 - ... cleaning the muzzle .. !!!!! pic.twitter.com/a9Tk5DsCXV — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 2, 2020

Within a few hours, the throwback post of the Amar Akbar Anthony actor managed to bag more than 15k likes with over four hundred re-tweets on the micro-blogging site; and is still counting. Meanwhile, many of his fans took to the comments section and started guessing the film. A Twitterati shared the same picture along with another picture, which featured the veteran filmmaker Raj N Sippy, and proclaimed that the throwback picture was from the set of their 1982 collaboration Satte Pe Satta. Meanwhile, another Twitter user argued that the actor did not have the beard or earrings in Satte Pe Satta and asserted, "Same goes for Sarfarosh. It has to be Devaa".

Amitabh Bachchan & Raj Sippy - 'Satte Pe Satta' on the set -Srinagar pic.twitter.com/8xzgkmNmEd — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) November 2, 2020

A peek into Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter

Interestingly, the 77-year-old actor is an avid social media user. Big B keeps sharing updates of his whereabouts and numerous behind-the-scene pictures with his fans and followers. Currently, his media feed is flooded with BTS pictures from the set of his on-going game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Meanwhile, he also extends wishes and shares his piece of mind on various issues via social media. In one of his recent tweets, he paid tribute to Hollywood actor Sean Connery, who died on Saturday, aged 90. Amitabh talked about the special bond that Sean shared with the number ‘007’ in a brief tweet. He also asserted that he (Sean Connery) gave life to 007.

T 3707 - What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up ➡️ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's movies

Coming to his professional front, the Don actor is currently busy shooting the 12th season of his popular game reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Meanwhile, he has numerous film projects in his kitty, including a sports-biopic Jhund and a pan-India project starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He will soon start shooting for Apple TV's series, Shantaram, in which he will play the character of a gangster.

