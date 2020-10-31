Amitabh Bachchan Got Misty-eyed After Hearing A KBC Contestant's Story; Here's Why

Even after two decades since its launch, Kaun Banega Crorepati continues to remain one of the most popular television shows in India, and Amitabh Bacchan has been the longest-serving host of the show. He has witnessed some of the best contestants in the show and the emotions; joy and excitement that they bring as well. However, the latest one of the contestants, Karamveer, has left the megastar misty-eyed. Read when Amitabh Bacchan couldn’t control his emotions listening to the story of Karamveer.

When contestant of KBC Karamveer left Amitabh Bachchan teary-eyed

In Amitabh Bachchan’s blog, one can find various stories and experiences that the star encounters, and he blogs quite actively as well. His recent blog post was about the latest contestant in KBC, a man called Karamveer. In an emotional Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 update, in his blog, Big B wrote about how the story of Karamveer and the kind of struggle he has faced with poverty brought a tear to his eyes.

In his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “… but the day in its ‘karmveer’ slays the emotional threads and there is such deep emotion to the stories and they that work for them .. it moves to all in the flow of those water ducts that adorn our eyes .... the misery of them that have been subjected to poverty and helplessness .. of the work load to earn a living at such early ages .. to live and exist for others , but to live in themselves deprived .. difficult to bear the pain of them that suffer .. and to laud the determined work that some dedicated individuals do them is beyond all praise and mention …”

He also went on to add, “ … there are times when one cannot utter a word .. the innocence of their lives and living .. the conditions of pain that they suffer .. left alone in this wild world to fend for themselves .. until .. a saviour comes along to bring succour and courage in their lives .. they are the true gods and goddesses of our society …”

It seems like even the Angry Young Man of Bollywood has an appreciation for when suffering and pain are followed by self-belief and determination. Some of the KBC 12 episodes have been really enjoyable for fans, but this one seems to be extraordinarily inspiring for everyone.

