Sean Connery Death Date's James Bond Link Decoded By Amitabh Bachchan; Others Pay Respects

2020 will be remembered for one of the years with numerous celebrity deaths and the latest news that shocked the world was the demise of Sean Connery on Saturday. Tributes poured in from across the globe for the first James Bond and even celebrities from the Indian film industry mourned his loss. Amitabh Bachchan had an interesting analysis from the date of the legend’s death on how he gave life to ‘007’, the reference to his iconic character.

READ; When Sean Connery, Wife Micheline Roquebrune Spent Their Valentine's Day Visiting Taj Mahal In 2007

Amitabh Bachchan says Sean Connery gave tribute to 007

Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Connery in 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' took to Twitter to share that the date of Sean Connery’s death, October 31, 2020, in other words, 31.10.20, had two zeroes and the total of the remaining numbers was 7, thus making it '007.' Big B wrote that as Sean Connery passed away, ‘he gave life to 007’, the code name that enjoys a iconic legacy for decades.

T 3707 - What is the date today ..

31 . 10 . 20 .. add up âž¡ï¸ .. 3 +1 is 4 .. then 1 = 5 .. then 0 .. then 2, so 4+1+2 = 7 .. then 0 ..

so .. 3+1+1+2 = 7 .. and 2 zeros before you get there ..

So .. 007 .. !!

Sean Connery passes away .. he gave life to 007 !! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 31, 2020

Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hansal Mehta, Adnan Sami were among the others who mourned the death of Sean Connery. Many of them called him the ‘first and only James Bond’,’ ultimate Bond’, 'best ever Bond' as they hailed his ‘rich legacy’, ‘charismatic, suave and debonair personality’ and ‘powerful voice’ of the ‘legend’ and ‘one of the greatest icons.’

Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more.

The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry.

Such legends come rare!

Heartfelt condolences. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 31, 2020

One & the only original James Bond, reliable & desirable #SeanConnery is no more. Heart breaking news! Though the show will go on but this kind of show will be missed. A era has ended with a rich legacy left behind for all to cherish. Condolences & prayers. RIP #SeanConnery — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 1, 2020

The name James Bond brings to mind only one actor. And that is Sean Connery. The actor who went beyond James bond to play many amazing characters. But to most of us the original, and the definition of an international Spy. RIP Mr Connery. You live in forever through your films. pic.twitter.com/2y8GazTtsN — Mammootty (@mammukka) October 31, 2020

He set the bar high with his portrayal of #JamesBond. A legend on and off-screen. RIP Sir #SeanConnery. Thank you for all your films. pic.twitter.com/UE5t7EEOyr — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 31, 2020

RIP Sean Connery ! A brilliant actor, and of course, the original Ultimate Bond. One of the greatest icons in the history of Cinema. You will be missed Sir. ðŸ™#SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/hm0MvRjVgT — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 31, 2020

He was and will always be James Bond for me. Sean Connery forever. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) October 31, 2020

This is so heartbreaking...

Sir Sean Connery, one of my childhood favourite actors has passed away.

He was an amazing actor & amongst his many iconic roles, he was indeed, the best James Bond EVER!!

May his soul rest in peace...ðŸ™#SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/YPbRJnqqCV — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) October 31, 2020

READ; First On-screen James Bond, Sean Connery Passes Away At 90

Sean Connery's death and legacy

Sean Connery, who was born and raised in Scotland, passed away in his sleep at his home in Bahamas on Saturday. He was 90. Apart from his role in the iconic James Bond franchise, the thespian also featured in numerous other popular films, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander, Marnie, Family Business, Untouchables, The Man Who Would Be King, The Rock among others. Winning an Oscar for The Untouchables and being knighted by the Queen in 2000 were some of the other highlights of his career.

READ; Sean Connery's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is Truly 'Untouchable'; Read Details

READ; Amitabh Bachchan Got Misty-eyed After Hearing A KBC Contestant's Story; Here's Why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.