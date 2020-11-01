Last Updated:

Sean Connery Death Date's James Bond Link Decoded By Amitabh Bachchan; Others Pay Respects

Sean Connery death date's link to James Bond was decoded by Amitabh Bachchan. Other stars like Lata Mangeshkar, Priyanka Chopra paid respects to the actor.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sean Connery death date's link to Bond decoded by Amitabh Bachchan; others pay respects

2020 will be remembered for one of the years with numerous celebrity deaths and the latest news that shocked the world was the demise of Sean Connery on Saturday. Tributes poured in from across the globe for the first James Bond and even celebrities from the Indian film industry mourned his loss. Amitabh Bachchan had an interesting analysis from the date of the legend’s death on how he gave life to ‘007’, the reference to his iconic character. 

READ; When Sean Connery, Wife Micheline Roquebrune Spent Their Valentine's Day Visiting Taj Mahal In 2007

Amitabh Bachchan says Sean Connery gave tribute to 007

Amitabh Bachchan, who co-starred with Connery in 'The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen' took to Twitter to share that the date of Sean Connery’s death, October 31, 2020, in other words, 31.10.20, had two zeroes and the total of the remaining numbers was 7, thus making it '007.' Big B wrote that as Sean Connery passed away, ‘he gave life to 007’, the code name that enjoys a iconic legacy for decades. 

Lata Mangeshkar, Anupam Kher, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mammootty, Mahesh Babu, Madhur Bhandarkar, Hansal Mehta, Adnan Sami were among the others who mourned the death of Sean Connery. Many of them called him the ‘first and only James Bond’,’ ultimate Bond’, 'best ever Bond' as they hailed his ‘rich legacy’, ‘charismatic, suave and debonair personality’ and ‘powerful voice’ of the ‘legend’ and ‘one of the greatest icons.’

READ; First On-screen James Bond, Sean Connery Passes Away At 90

Sean Connery's death and legacy

Sean Connery, who was born and raised in Scotland, passed away in his sleep at his home in Bahamas on Saturday. He was 90. Apart from his role in the iconic James Bond franchise, the thespian also featured in numerous other popular films, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, Highlander, Marnie, Family Business, Untouchables, The Man Who Would Be King, The Rock among others. Winning an Oscar for The Untouchables and being knighted by the Queen in 2000 were some of the other highlights of his career.

READ; Sean Connery's Massive Net Worth Proves That He Is Truly 'Untouchable'; Read Details

READ; Amitabh Bachchan Got Misty-eyed After Hearing A KBC Contestant's Story; Here's Why

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND