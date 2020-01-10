Movies In Which Amitabh Bachchan Played Characters With The Name 'Vijay'

Also known as the Angry Young Man of Hindi Cinema, Amitabh Bachchan has essayed the favourite onscreen Bollywood name 'Vijay'. The number of films the superstar has done with the same screen name is quite interesting. Big B has played around approximately 20 films with the same screen name 'Vijay', which is one of the most common Bollywood character names. Here is a list of all the movies with the characters named Vijay. Take a look:

Popular character names whose name is 'Vijay'

Vijay Varma in the movie Dostana (1980)

Amitabh Bachchan essayed the role of Vijay Varma in this action-drama movie. The movie also featured Shatrughan Sinha who played the role of Ravi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman as Sheetal in the lead roles. The plot of the movie revolves around two childhood friends - Vijay and Ravi, who fall for the same girl. Misunderstandings amongst themselves due to their careers and cause them to become enemies of each other.

Vijay Dinanath Chauhan in the movie Agneepath (1990)

Agneepath is directed by Mukul S. Anand. Big B essays the role of Vijay Dinanath Chauhan in the movie. Along with the superstar, Mithun Chakraborty and Madhavi are also playing the lead roles. The plot of the film revolves around a gangster named Vijay who is all set to defeat Kancha, who murdered his father. Bachchan received the National Film Award for Best Actor for the movie.

Vijay Kapoor in Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love (2001)

Ek Rishtaa: The Bond of Love is directed by Suneel Darshan. The movie had Big B playing the role of Vijay Kapoor. Apart from the actor, the movie features Rakhee Gulzar and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film revolves around Vijay, a businessman who estranges his son due to different perspectives. However, when Vijay gets to know about his brother-in-law's evil intentions he chooses to support his family.

Vijay in Roti Kapada Aur Makaan (1974)

The movie is directed by Manoj Kumar. Roti Kapada Aur Makaan features Amitabh Bachchan, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles. Big B played the role of Vijay, while Manoj Kumar and Shahi Kapoor essayed the roles of Bharat and Mohan Babu respectively. The plot of the movie revolves around Bharat who is crestfallen due to his father's demise and finds it hard to satisfy his basic necessities. The film is still remembered for its iconic dialogues.

