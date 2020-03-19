Amitabh Bachchan Confesses Home-quarantine Hand Stamp "was Not Mine"

Amitabh Bachchan, the superstar of Bollywood film industry has been doing his part to spread awareness about Coronavirus and the precautions to take against it. Recently he had taken to his social media handle where he had posted a picture of a hand with the stamp of “home quarantined” on it.

Within a few minutes, the picture went viral as netizens started thinking that the picture was of Amitabh Bachchan’s hand and that the veteran actor has been home quarantined. Even media portals started reporting that the actor has been home quarantined. But earlier today, Amitabh Bachchan addressed the whole issue and wrote in his blog that the reports about him getting home quarantined were wrong and untrue. Read on to know more about it.

Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Best Drama Films That You Should Definitely Watch; See The List

Amitabh Bachchan clarifies reports about him being home quarantined

When reports of Amitabh Bachchan being home quarantined made it to headlines, netizens started showing their sympathies towards the star and people started wishing him well. Amitabh Bachchan denied all reports of him being home quarantined and wrote in his blog that the picture that made way to his social media account was not of his own hand.

Amitabh Bachchan further wrote that he was merely trying to inform his fans and others that the technology is working to safeguard those quarantined to stay at home. He added in post that through that picture he wanted to inform his fans that if they spot anyone with that ink mark, they should ask them to stay home and isolate themselves.

Read | When Ranbir Kapoor Was Seen Teaching Amitabh Bachchan How To Use New Technology

“So the ‘hand’ of indelible ink, that found its way on my social media became Breaking news on the Tv channels the entire day .. and concerned friends called in to give me courage and hope and determined to send me the good health bulletins each hour .. I am well .. the hand picture is of someone else .. I was merely trying to inform all that the technology is working to safe guard those quarantined to stay at home and if someone were to encounter any one with the ink mark, to tell them to isolate themselves .. it is not my hand neither is it a deliberate effort to bring malign.”

The picture posted by Amitabh Bachchan that gave way to all the rumours

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth Makes It Evident That "rishte Mein Yeh Sab K Baap Lagte Hain"

Read | COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan Gets A 'Home Quarantined' Stamp On His Hand; Says 'be Cautious'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.