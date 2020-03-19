Amitabh Bachchan's Best Drama Films That You Should Definitely Watch; See The List

Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest actor of the Indian cinema and is loved by millions of people. He is in a league of his own and one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Words fall short when it comes to 'The Angry Young Man' because no word will ever be able to describe the immense love people have towards him.

Big-B has done many amazing movies and given the industry some incredible songs throughout his career. Here are the best drama movies of Amitabh Bachchan. Read ahead to know more-

Amitabh Bachchan’s best drama films

Sholay (1975)

The film needs no introduction, as Sholay is considered as a classics amongst all Indian films. The Ramesh Sippy directorial starred Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra in lead roles. Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan also played a pivotal role in the film.

The plot of the film revolved around a former police officer. After his family is murdered by a notorious and ruthless bandit, he enlists the services of two outlaws to capture him. It was ranked first in the British Film Institute's 2002 poll of 'Top 10 Indian Films' of all time. In 2005, the judges of the 50th Filmfare Awards named it the Best Film of 50 Years.

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan-Amitabh Bachchan And Other Parent-child Duos Onscreen

Don (1978)

Amitabh Bachchan played a double role in this crime action thriller, directed by Chandra Barot. The lead cast of the film includes Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran. The plot of the film revolved around Don, a wanted criminal, who dies in a police chase.

DSP D'Silva is the only one who knows about his death and to get hold of the gang he trains a Don-lookalike named Vijay. But Vijay faces danger from the police and from within the gang. It was the third highest-grossing Indian film of 1978 and enjoyed a golden jubilee run at the Box Office India.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines With Fans, Says 'it Can Be Stopped'

Agneepath (1990)

Amitabh Bachchan played the lead in Mukul Anand’s Agneepath. The lead cast of the film also includes Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Rohini Hattangadi and Danny Denzongpa.

The plot of the film revolved around a young boy's quest for revenge that leads him to become a gangster as an adult, and with each day he becomes more and more like his enemies. The film won various awards and got Amitabh Bachchan a National Award for the character he played.

Also Read | When Ranbir Kapoor Was Seen Teaching Amitabh Bachchan How To Use New Technology

Black (2005)

This Sanjay Leela Bansali’s directorial drew inspiration from Hellen Keller’s life and struggle. The movie starred Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles.

The plot of the film revolved around the relationship of a girl who can’t see, hear, and talk, with her teacher, who brings some ray of light in her dark world. The concept of the film was reportedly inspired by The Miracle Worker (1962). Black was a commercial success, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film worldwide in 2005 and the highest-grossing 2005 Indian film overseas. Black won Amitabh Bachchan his second National Award, and the film itself won critical acclamation and various awards.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan's Net Worth Makes It Evident That "rishte Mein Yeh Sab K Baap Lagte Hain"

Pink (2016)

Pink is an Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury directorial. The lead cast of the film includes Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kriti Kulhari.

The plot of the film revolves around three young women, who are implicated in a crime, and a retired lawyer who steps forward to help them clear their names. The movie received critical acclamation and swapped all awards that year.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.