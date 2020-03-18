COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan Gets A 'Home Quarantined' Stamp On His Hand; Says 'be Cautious'

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Maharashtra government, as a saftey measure has decided to put up a hand stamp on those who are quarantined at their homes for suspected exposure to COVID-19.

Recently, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to share a picture of his hand with the home quarantined stamp. The actor informed his fans that the stamping has been started for people who are quarantined at home. Amitabh Bachchan also urged his fans to remain isolated if detected and also be take precautionary measures.

In this home quarantined stamp, there are three things mentioned as seen in the picture. First, on the above of the stamp, it is written 'proud to be a Mumbaikar'. Second the information that this person is home quarantined and third the date when the process was done.

Reportedly, this handstamp is a precautionary measure taken by the government as a step to home quarantine people arriving from coronavirus affected region. This will aid in isolating and identifying the affected people so that they do not mingle with the general public. It will also help the elderly people to stay at home and get quarantined.

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter update about Coronavirus

T 3473 - Stamping started on hands with voter ink, in Mumbai .. keep safe , be cautious , remain isolated if detected .. pic.twitter.com/t71b5ehZ2H — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 17, 2020

