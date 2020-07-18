Amitabh Bachchan conveys gratitude with fan-made pic; family responding well to treatment

Amitabh Bachchan is filled with gratitude for the prayers, wishes and blessings sent for him and his family members after COVID-19 diagnosis. Big B has been on a spree of sharing messages conveying his thanks in various ways. After bowing to the Almighty, the megastar acknowledged the messages and artwork of his fans.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a fan-made graphic of himself, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan, waving in front of the crowd that used to gather at his bungalow Jalsa every Sunday. The Piku star wrote that the family could see their love and hear their prayers as he conveyed their gratitude with ‘folded hands.’

Here’s the tweet

T 3598 - We see your love .. we hear your prayers .. we fold our hands 🙏🙏🙏🙏 .. in gratitude and thanks ! pic.twitter.com/PMMCRMS4FT — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 18, 2020

Bachchan’s tweet came amid reports that the family was responding well to treatment, as per PTI.

“They all (referring to Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya) are ok. They are responding well to the treatment. They are in the isolation ward. Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be in the hospital maybe for a day or two,” a hospital source told PTI.

“Aishwarya had cough. She is ok now. Aishwarya and Aaradhya will have to be in the hospital for a couple of days,” the source added.

Sr. Bachchan had earlier shared another fan-made snap of himself and Abhishek to thank fans for their ‘unstinting love, affection care and prayer.’ At that time, Aishwarya and Aaradhya had not been hospitalised; they were admitted later on Friday.

T 3597 - In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol, restrictive !🙏 pic.twitter.com/ksqlHvXfmo — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 17, 2020

Apart from messages of gratitude, Big B also penned a few thoughts on his blog. He wrote, “'In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..'”

Bachchan added, "Now I get the time .. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently .. .. but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated ..'" (sic)

Previously, he had also shared the ‘six kinds of individuals’ that one should ‘save ourselves’ from.

"They that express jealousy always towards others, they who ever dislike all others, they that remain dissatisfied, angered , they that are always and ever doubting .. and those who live off others .. these 6 kinds of individuals shall remain ever filled with sadness .. whenever possible we need to save ourselves from such trend setters.." (sic.)

