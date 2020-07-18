Amitabh Bachchan Reflects Upon Life From The COVD Ward, Says 'now I Get The Time'

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hospitalised as he was tested COVID positive a few days ago. The actor recently shared some thoughts with his fans from his COVID ward. Amitabh Bachchan sent a message saying that one can wonder as much as one wants but fated decisions remain fated.

Amitabh Bachchan reflects on life from his COVID ward

On Friday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a few lines written by his late father Harivanshrai Bachchan on his blog. The Sholay actor mentioned that in the rush of life, he never had the time to stop and reflect on his life. He further said that he never got time to analyse if something was good or bad.

The actor further wrote that now he has got the time to sit and think about many things. He also wrote that no matter how much we wonder whether something could have or should have been differently, everything happens as is fated. Here is what Big B wrote in his blog, take a look at it down below.

“जीवन की आपा धापी में कब वक्त मिला , कुछ देर कहीं पर बैठ कभी ये सोच सकूँ जो किया कहा माना , उसमें क्या बुरा भला …” ~ हरिवंश राय बच्चन अब मिल रहा है “In the rush of life , when did I ever get the time to , to sit somewhere , for a while and to think .. that what I did , what I said and what I believed in .. what was good in that and what bad ..” now I get the time .. and in these moments doth the mind trace back events words, incidents as vividly as one can ever imagine .. distinct, precise, specific and with the clarity of its occurrence .. and you wonder .. wonder what transpired as a result of it .. and you wonder whether it should or could have been done differently .. .. but wonder as much you may .. fated decisions remain fated ..



Amitabh Bachchan had earlier taken to his Instagram handle and had thanked his fans and well-wishers for sending out prayers for his well being. The actor had also thanked everyone who was wishing for him and his son, Abhishek's speedy recovery. Here is the post.

