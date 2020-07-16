Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Take The Spiritual Way In Hospital, Say 'devoted To God'

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachhan are currently being treated for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. Earlier in the day, Amitabh posted a picture of Radha and Lord Krishna. To this, Abhishek also posted the prayer emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan pray to God

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter account, Amitabh Bachchan posted an image of Radha and Lord Krishna's idol. Adding a caption to the post, he wrote, "ईश्वर के चरणों में समर्पित 🙏 (Devoted myself to the feet of God). He also posted the same image on Twitter with the same caption. Take a look at the post here:

Probably in reply to this, Abhishek Bachchan posted something on Twitter. He put up a "🙏". Check out Abhishek's tweet here:

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 16, 2020

This comes after both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19. They are currently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital in the isolation ward. Among the other Bachchans, Aishwarya and Aradhya also tested positive and are self-quarantining at home. Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the household staff have tested negative.

However, BMC has still decided to seal off the four Bachchan bungalows, Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa. They have also been declared as containment zones. The organisation has also thanked Abhishek Bachchan for complying with the protocols of COVID-19 treatment.

It is being speculated that Abhishek Bachchan contracted the disease while working in a dubbing studio. He had gone there to complete the last-minute details of his latest release, Breathe: Into the Shadows. However, reports say that the owner of the studio has confirmed that none of the employees have tested positive for COVID.

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's health update

As per hospital statements, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are on the same diet as other COVID patients. Reports claim that according to their diagnosis, they do not require "aggressive treatments". Both Abhishek and Amitabh will undergo "supportive therapy". Sunday's reports from the hospital state that they are in stable condition and have only mild symptoms.

Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been quite active on social media letting their fans know about their health updates. While Abhishek is posting regular updates, Amitabh seems to be taking a more spiritual approach and is posting images of gods. Take a look:

My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

T 3595 -

*ईर्ष्यी घृणी त्वसंतुष्ट: क्रोधनो नित्यशड्कितः।*

*परभाग्योपजीवी च षडेते दुखभागिनः।।*



सभी से ईर्ष्या, घृणा करने वाले, असंतोषी, क्रोधी, सदा संदेह करने वाले और पराये आसरे जीने वाले ये छः प्रकार के मनुष्य हमेशा दुखी रहते हैं। अतः यथा संभव इन प्रवृत्तियों से बचना चाहिए। — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 15, 2020

T 3594 (i) -



pristine white their layered dress ; dedicated to serve they be ; god like incarnations they ; companions of the sufferer they ; erased they their ego have ; to us they have embraced in care ; they be the divine destination ; they fly the flags of humanity ... pic.twitter.com/kTlROPIn4u — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 14, 2020

