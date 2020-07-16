Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Movies With Rati Agnihotri

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of several iconic movies throughout his career. Often referred to as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, the actor has worked with several prominent actors, directors, and producers from the industry. Rati Agnihotri is one of the leading actors whose works with Amitabh Bachchan is widely noted. With all that said now, here are some of the memorable collaborations of Amitabh Bachchan and Rati Agnihotri.

Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Rati Agnihotri

Coolie

This film is directed by Manmohan Desai and produced by Ketan Desai. The 1983 film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Other actors including Rishi Kapoor, Shoma Anand, Rati Agnihotri, Kader Khan, Waheeda Rehman, Puneet Issar, Satyendra Kapoor, and Nilu Phule in supporting roles. The 1983 film was a blockbuster. The film shows Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of Iqbal Aslam Khan and Rati Agnihotri essaying the role of Julie D'Costa. The movie earned a whopping ₹10 million per territory.

Kaante

Kaante was helmed by Sanjay Gupta and co-produced by Pritish Nandy, Film Club Limited, Larry Mortoff, and Sanjay Sippy. The film, which was released in the year 2002, features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Rati Agnihotri, Sunil Shetty, Lucky Ali, Kumar Gaurav, Malaika Arora, Namrata Singh Gujral. The film also features one of the prominent faces in the Marathi film industry, Mahesh Manjrekar, in a key role. The film featuring Big B and Rati Agnihotri went on to become a huge success at the box office.

Dev

This 2004 film is directed and produced by Govind Nihalani and the drama flick features Amitabh Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Om Puri, Amrish Puri, and Rati Agnihotri in prominent roles. Dev earned Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie. Kareena Kapoor Khan also earned an award for her performance in the movie. The film features Amitabh Bachchan in the role of JCP Dev Pratap Singh while Rati Agnihotri plays the role of Dr Bharati Singh.

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na...

Helmed by Samir Karnik, Kyon! Ho Gaya Na... is produced by Boney Kapoor and released in the year 2004. The romantic film features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, Amitabh Bachchan, and Suniel Shetty in prominent roles. The movie marked the debut of South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal. She played the role of a friend of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character.

