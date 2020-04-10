The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan’s Adorable Throwback Posts On Instagram That Are A Must-see For Every Fan

Bollywood News

In this digital age, the evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan also tries to stay in constant contact with his fans by keeping them updated on social media. Read-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is the greatest actor of the Indian cinema and is loved by millions of people. Amitabh Bachchan is in a league of his own and one of the most appreciated and respected actors in the industry. Words fall short when it comes to The Angry Young Man because no word will ever be able to describe the immense love people have for him.

Bachchan has done many amazing movies and given the industry some incredible songs. In this digital age, the evergreen actor Amitabh Bachchan also tries to stay in constant contact with his fans by keeping them updated through his official Instagram account. Often, Amitabh Bachchan is seen posting throwback pictures. Read ahead to know more-

Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback pictures on Instagram

Throwback to Holi

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “Holi hai होली के इस पावन अवसर पर सब को अनेक बधाई, और स्नेह 🌹❤️
हम सब के जीवन में , और आपस में ख़ुशियों का रंग भरा रहे , यही प्रार्थना है ईश्वर से ! “गले मिलें , भर रंग लगाएँ , गुजिया सौ सौ खाएँ ;
ढोल बाजे , मृदंग बाजे , सब हस्तें नाचे गाएँ “ ~ अब
The days of past Holi’s.. with Abhishek and Jaya at Prateeksha , with Raj ji Shammi ji, Jeetendra, Shatrughan, at RK Studios .. the best Holi ..

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “Holi at RK studios .. the best .. Raj Kapoor ji, SHAMMI Kapoor ji ,

Mother’s Day throwback

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “कल Mother's Day है । Shoojit , Anuj Garg उनका छोटा बेटा , और मेरी ओर से ये एक श्रधांजलि !
http://bit.ly/Maa_Song (link in bio)
Tomorrow on Mother's Day a small tribute under Shoojit Sircar's creation, Anuj Garg's music, his son's voice, lyrics by Puneet Sharma .. and my voice !

Father’s Day throwback

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “I was this once .. then became this ..👈
It was my Father’ death anniversary yesterday JAN 18 .. I was reminded of it , because I remember his BIRTH date not the date of his passing ..

Throwback to Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s childhood

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “… yahaan se yahaan kab ban gayi pataa hi nahi chalaa !! ❤️

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “एक दिन ऐसी थी, और पता ही नहीं चला कब … ऐसी हो गयी !

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “Daughters be the best !! 'बड़ी प्यारी होती है बेटियाँ राजा होते बेटे तो राजदुलारी होती हैं बेटियाँ लाज होती वो दो दो घर की
महकाती घर आँगन वो फुलवारी होती हैं बेटियाँ पिता की आँखों का तारा, माँ की गुड़िया
खुदा की इनाईत बनाया बड़ी प्यारी होती हैं बेटियाँ' ~

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Caption- “Happy birthday to the best daughter in the World .. how beautifully you have grown .. 💕❤️🌺🌸

 

 

First Published:
