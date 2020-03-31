Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Picture With Amitabh Bachchan Is Unmissable

Anusha Dandekar, the popular VJ came live on her Instagram last week on Thursday night. She really had a gala time and enjoyed a fun-filled conversation with fans when she went live to interact with her followers. Anusha Dandekar spoke to her fans about how she has been spending time this quarantine, staying indoors and performing various activities at home.

Also read | Anusha Dandekar's Best Collaborations With MTV; 'Supermodel Of The Year' To 'Love School'

Anusha Dandekar was recently seen judging a reality show-- Supermodel Of The Year, she also shared on her Instagram that she does not know how to cook. In the meantime, if you go through into her Instagram profile, you will get a sight of a few of her pictures with many Bollywood celebrities, whom she really adores. Speaking of which, Anusha Dandekar's throwback photo from her Instagram handle with Amitabh Bachchan is just unmissable.

Anusha Dandekar's throwback picture with Amitabh Bachchan-

Anusha Dandekar had posted a picture in 2014 on her Instagram which was an adorable snap with Amitabh Bachchan. In the caption, she said,

“Waiting for the camera... #BigB! #somuchswag #suchaGentleman”

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Also read | Anusha Dandekar & Karan Kundrra's 'Man Up Woman Up' Collection; Know All About The Brand

In the other picture when the camera was ready for them, she looked really grateful and happy that she was in the frame with the megastar of Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan. She captioned the picture saying,

“Smiling BIG😁 #loveMrB! Felt like a #Viruddhreunion”

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Anusha Dandekar is an Indian-Australian VJ and also a well-known host in many TV shows. She has been a part of shows like India's Next Top Model, Supermodel of the Year, MTV Troll Police and MTV Love School. Apart from being a famous VJ, Anusha Dandekar started her music journey in 2012 with Better Than Your Ex.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Also read | Anusha Dandekar Reveals 3 Things She Loves About Beau Karan Kundara; Know What They Are

Along with hosting in TV shows, she is also known for her unique fashion sense and incredible dressing style. Her appearance and stylish dressing embrace her attitude and fashion sense. Anusha Dandekar is an astounding model and singer, but also never fails to turn heads with her style statement. Have a look here at her adorable and stylish pictures.

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Image courtesy: @vjanusha

Also read | Anusha Dandekar’s Throwback Pic With Neetu Kapoor & Rishi Kapoor Her Fans Must Not Miss!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.