Abhishek Bachchan Gets #siblingday Wishes From Shweta, His 'partner For Lifetime'

It is sibling day and the Bollywood brothers and sisters are taking to Instagram to wish each other. Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda also wished her brother Abhishek Bachchan through a heartfelt post on Instagram. Abhishek is Shweta's younger sibling.

Shweta wishes Abhishek

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared a picture of herself along with Abhishek from their childhood. Little Abhishek and Shweta can be seen together sitting on a small stool as they both are smiling towards the camera. In the caption of the post, Shweta Bachchan wrote that Abhishek is her:

'Partner in rhyme, and crime, for a lifetime

Shweta Bachchan also shared her feelings when it comes to her mother Jaya Bachchan on her Instagram. Jaya celebrated her birthday on April 9, 2020. Dedicating a post to her mother, she wrote that she carries her heart with her, and she carries it in her heart. She then also said that she is never without it and wherever she goes, she has it with her.

Shweta seems to be sharing a lot of childhood pics in order to commemorate the special days in her family. The author shared a cute picture with Abhishek on his birthday as well. Abhishek can be seen getting frustrated in the pic as Shweta is holding on to the wheel of the toy car he is sitting on. Here is the post:

