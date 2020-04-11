From Amitabh Bachchan's 'Family' To 'Muskurayega India;' Entertainment News Of The Week

The entertainment industry has had a lot of happening news this week. Bollywood is known to be a hustling industry and there has not been a day that the industry or the show biz has not made headlines. Here is a compilation of some major Bollywood entertainment news of this week, i.e. from April 6 to April 10, 2020.

Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Family’

Many Bollywood celebrities have gone all out to support the country during this pandemic with their generous donations and raising awareness about COVID-19 through social media handles. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan along with several other celebrities collaborated to make a short film titled Family. The short film also featured celebs like Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Mammootty, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and few more. Check out the video below.

Bollywood’s new song ‘Muskurayega India’

On Monday, Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share a new song titled Muskurayega India. Along with the actor, the song also featured many other Bollywood celebs like Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff and many more. The song talks about India fighting this deadly disease and rising together with happiness and love. Watch the video below.

Salman Khan’s appeal to his fans

Salman Khan recently sent out a video where he can be seen addressing his fans telling them to take the situation seriously and not roam on the streets. In the video, he can also be heard thanking all the workers, doctors and many more who are tirelessly working for the betterment of the country. Salman Khan also pledged to look after the expenses of 25000 workers in the film industry that are registered at the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Bollywood actor @BeingSalmanKhan appreciated and thanked all the health workers & other people who are involved in the fight against COVID-19. And there’s a message for everyone. Watch to know! #StayHomeStaySafe #IndiaFightsCorona @PIB_India @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/hLc9bF4rlU — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 10, 2020

Bollywood celebs trying their hand at cooking

During the lockdown, many celebs are revealing their secret talents to fans. Among their many talents is ‘cooking.’ Many celebs like Katrina Kaif, Tamannaah Bhatia, Deepika Padukone have shared their cooking talents on social media. Take a look.

