'KBC' Written Update Oct 14: Amitabh Bachchan Plays A Prank On Contestant Raj Laxmi

In the recent episode of KBC, on October 13, 2020, Amitabh Bachchan hosted two contestants on the hot seat: Raj Lakshmi from Patna followed by Swapnil Ramesh Chauhan. The former took home 12.5 lacs whereas the Swapnil became the roll-over contestant. Here's KBC written update for October 13, 2020:

KBC Written Update for October 13, 2020

The episode started with Big B welcoming the audiences and rolling out the Fastest Finger First question through which Raj Lakshmi from Patna took to the hot seat. Bachchan asked raj Lakshmi about her childhood and she said that she used to fight with her peers, due to which he joked with her and said that he is a little scared after listening to her story. Amitabh Bachchan also pulled a prank on Raj Lakshmi and acted as if she had got one of the answers wrong. Later, he revealed that it was right. Read on to see the questions she answered.

Popular among kids, ‘Hawa mithai’ is also known by which of these names?

Which of these films tells the story of Shruti and Bittoo who become partners in their very own ‘wedding planning ka bijness’ in Delhi?

In which of these games can the number of players per team vary at a certain point in time during a match?

The sum of the numbers mentioned in which of these film titles is the highest?

Which is the single largest internal organ by mass in the human body?

The historic character seen in this video clip spent her childhood in which city?

Which of these animals is an omnivore?

Who wrote the poem Jantantra Ka Janm that features the line Singhasan Khaali Karo Ke Janata Aati Hai?

The city of Beirut, where a large amount of ammonium nitrate recently burst, what was the name of the place?

According to Mahabharata, Draupadi pledged to wash her hair with the blood of which of Dhritarashtra’s son?

Which of these events, started by KM Munshi in 1950, is celebrated in India every year from 1 to 7 July to create enthusiasm among the masses for the conservation and planting trees?

The sportsperson heard in this audio clip was conferred with which rank by the Indian Territorial Army?

Which of these politicians did Gandhiji call ‘Ajatashatru’, meaning one without enemies?

Post this question. Raj Lakshmi decides to quit the game and take a sum of Rs 12,50,000; Big B congratulated her for playing so well. Through the next round of Fastest Finger First, Swapnil Chauhan made it to the hot seat. Here are the questions that he answered.

According to an idiom, shedding tears like which of these animals means ‘to express false sadness’?

If you are watching Novak Djokovic competing against Andy Murray in an international tournament, what sport are you watching?

What are the Eastern Ghats and the Western Ghats?

In India, which of these occasions falls on the same day as Maharashtra Day?

What was the name of the character written for this animal in Rudyard Kipling’s ‘The Jungle Book’?

The time for the episode ran out and Swapnil will play as a roll-over contestant in the next episode.

