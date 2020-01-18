Is Divyanka Tripathi's New Instagram Post Hinting Towards Something Big?

A new show on Star Plus titled Yeh Hai Chahatein has gained a lot of popularity since it released. The show revolves around a unique story of being a single parent. The show is focused on how society has always frowned upon the single mothers and their struggle for acceptance even from their family and friends. The show is the spin-off of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which featured Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel.

Recently, the one thing that has caught everyone's attention is Divyanka Tripathi's latest post. Divyanka Tripathi took to her Instagram account to share a picture where she appears to have fallen unconscious on the roadside. Also, her head appears to be injured. Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya decided to caption the picture as "When sky is your roof and mother nature's lap is your bed!

#YehHaiMohabbatein's success has made me more down to earth..quite literally!".

The picture has left the fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Hai Chahatein wondering whether Divyanka will be making an appearance in Yeh Hai Chahatein or not. With this picture, Divyanka Tripathi is clearly hinting towards something and the fans are more and more curious to know. Many excited fans could not stop themselves from asking Divyanka Tripathi whether she will be appearing on the show.

One of these fans commented on the picture saying "Mam will we be able to see you again in yeh hai chahtein". To which Divyanka Tripathi replied "no. I doubt." This comment has left the fans wondering. Fans believe that Divyanka Tripathi's appearance on the show will make it more interesting. Only time will tell whether Yeh Hai Chahatein will be seeing Divyanka Tripathi's entry or not.

Check out the post below

