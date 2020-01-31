Divyanka Tripathi To Share Screen With THIS Bollywood Actor | Watch Here

Actor Divyanka Tripathi who became quite popular after her television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is recently making headlines because of her latest opportunity with one of the most prominent Bollywood actors. Divyanka Tripathi just today, got an opportunity to work with Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Divyanka took to her social media account to share her experience working with Amitabh Bachchan along with a small video.

This is like a brief glimpse of the shoot where Amitabh Bachchan is holding Divyanka dupatta. Divyanka looked stunning as she sported a pretty pink suit along with western trousers and a dupatta. On the other hand, Bigg B is sporting a white shirt and trousers along with a blue coat.

Divyanka posted the video with a very catchy caption where she mentioned her experience working with Bigg B. Divyanka wrote "How'd you caption this? -With #BigB the #LegendOfBigScreen. Learnt a few more lessons about #BeingTrueToYourWork and #BeingAThoroughProfessional! @amitabhbachchan."

Watch the video here:

Many of Divyanka Tripathi's fans could not stop themselves from appreciating the video. Not just Divyanka's fans but also many of her colleagues from the industry lauded the actor for her upcoming project. Divyanka's husband commented on the video saying that "When it’s #BigB it’s #BigDeal". Also, actor Aditi Bhatia commented "Wohooo!!!" on the video along with many heart emojis.

Divyanka's new project is an addition to her many achievements. The actor has come a long way soon after her first break Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She has also featured in many daily soaps as well as many reality shows. The shows include Intezaar, Mrs. & Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Nach Baliye 8 and The Voice 3 and many more.

