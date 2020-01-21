Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Vivek Dahiya Are Couple Goals; Here's The Proof

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya stole all the headlines when they surprised fans with the news of their engagement. The couple tied the knot a few months later in a close-knit affair in Bhopal. Since then, they have been shelling out Couple Goals to fans all over.

The adorable couple never leaves a chance to flaunt their partners and declare their love. Divyanka and Vivek were first introduced to each other by a common friend while working on Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka revealed during an interview that they never had a courtship period.

Instead, they wanted it to bloom into marriage and hence, went ahead and got engaged. The couple has publicly spoken about their affection and respect for each other on many occasions. Their social media is an album of their adorable pictures and fans cannot get enough of it.

Divyanka and Vivek’s adorable pictures

