The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya And Vivek Dahiya Are Couple Goals; Here's The Proof

Television News

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have been married for more than three years now. Here are some of the most adorable pictures you must check out.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya stole all the headlines when they surprised fans with the news of their engagement. The couple tied the knot a few months later in a close-knit affair in Bhopal. Since then, they have been shelling out Couple Goals to fans all over.

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi’s Husband Vivek Dahiya Asked For THIS Under Her Latest Picture

The adorable couple never leaves a chance to flaunt their partners and declare their love. Divyanka and Vivek were first introduced to each other by a common friend while working on Ye Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka revealed during an interview that they never had a courtship period.

Instead, they wanted it to bloom into marriage and hence, went ahead and got engaged. The couple has publicly spoken about their affection and respect for each other on many occasions. Their social media is an album of their adorable pictures and fans cannot get enough of it.

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi Brings Back The 90s In Her Latest Photoshoot

Divyanka and Vivek’s adorable pictures

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

ALSO READ | 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' Star Divyanka Tripathi To Make A Cameo In 'Yeh Hai Chahatein'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi And Karan Patel Confirm IshRa's Comeback Soon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivek Dahiya (@vivekdahiya) on

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi's Shares Glimpses Of Vivek Dahiya's 35th Birthday

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SABARIMALA TEMPLE CLOSES AFTER A PEACEFUL PILGRIMAGE SEASON
PM MODI, NEPALESE COUNTERPART INAUGURATE CHECK POST AT JOGBANI-BIRATNAGAR
KEJRIWAL VS WHO AGAIN
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA