Amitabh Bachchan Recalls First Film With Abhishek As 'Bunty Aur Babli' Clocks 15 Years

Amid lockdown, several stars are sharing throwback pictures on social media to commemorate their journey in Bollywood. Starting from Anil Kpoor to Anupam Kher, celebs are recalling their iconic years in the industry with some of their iconic films. Recently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan fondly remembered 15 years of the hit film Bunty Aur Babli, which marked his first on-screen outing with actor, son Abhishek Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 15 years of Bunty Aur Babli with a heartfelt post

The Bollywood’s Sehenshah took to his Twitter handle and shared pictures while commemorating the special occasion. The film turned out to be special and close to the heart of the ace actor as it was his first flick with his son Abhishek. The actor shared two pictures along with a heart-warming post. The first picture was a compilation of a few scenes from the film while the second was from a stage show where Amitabh can be seen grooving with actress and his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and son Abhishek on peppy track Kajra Re.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Talks About Netflix Show 'The Last Dance' Based On Michael Jordan

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Design For Barricading Doors & Windows With A 'British Connection'

T 3543 - 15 years .. "Bunty Aur Babli " ... my first film with Abhishek .. such fun .. and what a team .. !! .. and 'kajaraare .. on all our stage shows .. yoo hooo .. pic.twitter.com/9a4gkjGnsK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 26, 2020

While thanking his fans on the special occasion, the Piku actor and wrote how he enjoyed shooting for this film with an amazing team and cast. He also revealed how the super-hit song Kajra Re from the film turned out to be the track for their every stage show after the film. The 2005 flick helmed by Shaad Ali, featured Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan as con artiste partners-in-crime while Amitabh Bachchan played a cop on a mission to catch them. After this film, the father-son duo later collaborated on films such as Sarkar series, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Paa.

The sequel to Bunty Aur Babli, backed by Yash Raj Films, was scheduled to be released on June 26 this year. Touted as a "rebooted sequel", the film features Rani and Saif Ali Khan, who steps in for Abhishek Bachchan as the titular Bunty in the project. It also stars Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi and The Forgotten Army actor Sharvari.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Opens Up About Why Actors Cry In Films; Check Details

Read: 'Bring Us Together In Peace And Love': Amitabh Bachchan Wishes Eid Mubarak To His Fans

Meanwhile, Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, is all set to release on the OTT platform on June 12. The film features Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana along with him who plays the role of the tenant who is always at crossroads with his landlord, played by Bachchan. The movie will have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.