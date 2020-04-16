Amitabh Bachchan's Customised Emoticons Are The Coolest Thing On The Internet Today

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a few pictures of the emoticons that resemble him to a great extent. He spoke about Artificial Intelligence and how it will soon take over us in various methods. He can also be seen being candid in the caption for the post in an attempt to look cool.

Amitabh Bachchan’s adorable emoticons

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a few pictures of his expressive emoticons. The emoticons resemble his facial features in the best way possible with his iconic beard style, hair and a pair of thick frames. The emoticons can be seen expressing surprise, shock, delight and love, amongst other emotions.

In the caption for the post, Amitabh Bachchan has written that the world will soon be reduced to these emoticons in the future. He has spoken about how film personalities are often called cartoons by certain people and his post is that in the literal sense. He has also added amidst the funny caption things that will come back to normal sooner or later. He can also be seen making an attempt at convincing his followers that he is cool as well. Have a look at the fun post made on Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram here.

Amitabh Bachchan’s throwback picture

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted a black and white picture in which he can be seen on the sets of the film Naseeb. He can be seen talking in the caption about the time they were shooting for the song Rang Jamake. He has also mentioned that the picture is from Chandivali studio which had a restaurant. Have a look at the picture from Amitabh Bachchan’s Instagram here.

