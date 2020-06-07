Amitabh Bachchan Pens Motivational Post About Importance Of Hard Work

Amid coronavirus lockdown, megastar Amitabh Bachchan is often seen sharing several poems and inspirational quotes on social media to spread positivity and hope in the lives of the people. Recently the actor shared a motivational post on the Internet where he described how acquaintance can get someone a job easily which will stay for a while but, hard work is something which will be remembered a lifetime.

Amitabh Bachchan pens motivational post

Amitabh shared his words of wisdom on his Twitter handle where he wrote how one can easily get a job ort work through another person, but the job acquired with the help of one’s work and talent will gain recognition everywhere and will also stay for a lifetime.

T 3556 - " पहचान से मिला काम थोड़े बहुत समय के लिए रहता है .....

लेकिन काम से मिली पहचान उम्रभर रहती है " ~ vb



knowing someone can get you a job, or work - for a while ;

but the 'knowing' you get from your work remains with you for life ~ ab — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 7, 2020



Several fans of the legendary actor appreciated his wise words in the comment section and also explained how it gives them strength in this stressful time. One of the users wrote that Amitabh has gained popularity and recognition in the world only through his iconic work. Another user shared his words on the same and wrote that luck and fame strike to people who do not give up on their failures and strive hard to achieve their goals. A third user chimed in and praised the golden words by the great actor and called it “Brilliant.”

Bilkul aap ko bhi aap ke kaam se pechaan mil hai — akshaykumar (@akshaykumaraks) June 7, 2020

Brilliant ✨✨ God bless ✨✨ — Vinay Nayudu (@VinayNayudu) June 7, 2020



Some time back, the Pink actor shared a poem ‘Andhere Ka Deepak' by his father and legendary poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The motivational poem spreads a message of sheer determination and not to get demotivated even in difficult times. The poem even talks about how a person should not give in easily and continue to strive hard.

The poem threw light on how people should not give up on difficult situations so easily. In the caption, he explained that no matter how big the problem or situation is, one should be determined to battle it. Further, describing the poetic uplifting words of Harivansh Rai Bachchan, the actor wrote that his father tried to explain that no matter even if the night is dark & deep, one can always bring a ray of light through his deeds. He also wrote that when a dream home once built with love and tender care, gets destroyed, one must not lose hope and start all over again.

