Amitabh Bachchan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Movies Together, See List

Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are both very popular names in the Bollywood industry. The two actors have achieved sky-high successes and have given the world great movies and performances. Here are times when Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan appeared in the same movie. Read ahead to know-

Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan movies

Dev (2004)

Dev is a Govind Nihalani directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Fardeen Khan, and Om Puri as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the friendship between Dev and Tej that is tested when they move to Bombay after law school and find the place filled with a hatred for the Muslim community, which is being accused of terrorism and slowly wiped out. Both men try to put an end to these accusations, but their methods differ significantly.

Satyagraha (2013)

Satyagraha is a Prakash Jha directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal, and Manoj Bajpayee as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a corporate go-getter, who sees his priorities shift when a personal tragedy brings him face-to-face with political corruption.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham is a Karan Johar directorial. The movie cast Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Jaya Bachchan as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a rich guy named Rahul who is disowned by his father after marrying a poor woman and moves to London to build a new life. Years later, his now grown-up little brother Rohan embarks on a mission to bring Rahul back home and reunite the family again. Even though Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are a part of the lead cast of the movie, the two actors share no screen-space in the entire movie.

Bombay Talkies (2013)

Bombay Talkies is a compilation of four movies directed by Bollywood directors, Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Anurag Kashyap, and Zoya Akhtar. The movie has a huge star-cast, including Rani Mukerji, Randeep Hooda, Saqib Saleem, and more as lead characters. Amitabh Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have appeared in the movie as themselves. The two actors share no screen-space with each other.

Ki & Ka (2016)

Ki & Ka is an R. Balki directorial. The movie cast Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a young, married couple whose relationship challenges the gender roles placed upon women and men in Indian society. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have made a special appearance in the movie, however sharing no screen-space with Kareena Kapoor Khan.

