Amitabh Bachchan Explains What 'Vivek' Means And How It Is Used In Every Indian Language

Amitabh Bachchan recently took to Instagram to post an artistic picture of himself and also explained what the word 'Vivek' meant. The legendary actor went into the details of the word in different languages as well. Take a look at the post and the comments fans made on the post.

Amitabh Bachchan recently posted an animated picture of himself. The star could be seen sporting black sunglasses and had his hand near his chin. Viewers could see three similar faces in the post and the star's animated picture had a dark-purple tint to it as well.

Amitabh Bachchan also uploaded a lengthy caption where he wrote about the meaning of the word 'Vivek'. He also mentioned that it meant the same thing in Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri and other languages. Amitabh wrote - Vivek - Sapience, sense of right-wrong, discretion, prudence, conduct .. Vivek is used in every Indian language... add a suffix ‘um’ for Telugu, Tamil, Kannad, Malayalam... or an ‘ah’ for Punjabi, Jut, Marathi, Gujarati, Kashmiri etc... The word Vivek means the same...

Many people commented on the picture. Most of the fans left emojis in the comments and also mentioned that they loved his work. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of many wonderful films in his long, illustrious career in the Hindi film industry. The angry young man of Bollywood has appeared in over 200 Indian films with a career spanning over almost 5 decades and still going. Don is one such movie of the actor that has not only been highly acclaimed but has become a cult classic. From collaborating with stars who have a massive fan following to acting with equally talented artists, Amitabh Bachchan has given quite some memorable movies.

In terms of Amitabh Bachchan's recent work, his new film Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Video in the month of June. The actor was seen with Ayushmann Khurana in the film and it was directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was praised by many fans and critics for its story and well-sketched characters. The veteran actor will also be seen in one of the most anticipated films, Brahmastra, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji and will also star Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, among others.

