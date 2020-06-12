Nalneesh Neel Praises Amitabh Bachchan; Says 'He Makes His Costars Comfortable'

Amitabh Bachchan's Gulabo Sitabo just released today, on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is already getting rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The film also stars actor Nalneesh Neel in a prominent role. Nalneesh has featured in other popular films like Fukrey, Chhichhore, and Sab Kushal Mangal. In a media statement, actor Nalneesh Neel spoke about his role in Gulabo Sitabo and also revealed his experience on working with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan.

Nalneesh Neel on how Amitabh Bachchan makes his costars feel comfortable

When asked about his role, actor Nalneesh Neel said that he was playing the role of caretaker for Fatima Mahal (Amitabh Bachchan's house). In the film, Nalneesh Neel, his wife, and son are very close to Mirza Shaikh (Amitabh Bachchan) and his begum Fatima (Farruq Zafar), and they also take care of the elderly couple. Nalneesh Neel further added that he and Amitabh Bachchan had quite a few funny scenes together. Later, he revealed that they filmed Gulabo Sitabo in the city of Lucknow.

Actor Nalneesh Neel then started talking about his experience working with veteran star Amitabh Bachchan. The actor stated that it was a great moment working with Amitabh Bachchan and they had worked together before for an AD shoot. Nalneesh added that when Shoojit Sircar told him that he was doing a role alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmaann, Vijay Raaz, and Brijendra Kala and that most of his scenes were with Amitabh, he was very much overwhelmed with joy.

He felt truly fortunate to work with Amitabh, as people in the industry dreamt of working with him. Nalneesh then said that they went for a script reading at Amitabh's residence in Mumbai. He added that the experience of working with such great stars was truly amazing. Nalneesh stated that he got to learn a lot of things from the Bollywood legend and his dedication towards work. Moreover, Nalneesh claimed that Big B made his costars feel comfortable around him.

Gulabo Sitabo cast and plot

Gulabo Sitabo is a comedy-drama film and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana as two warring men who are trying to one-up each other. The film was initially set to release in theatres but was delayed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Gulabo Sitabo is now available for streaming on Amazon Prime.

