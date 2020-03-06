The Debate
Amitabh Bachchan Explores Meanings Of Heart Emojis; Says 'It's The Red For All Of You'

Bollywood News

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is on fire as his latest post on heart emojis and its meaning has made fans fall in love with him even more. Check the post here.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai |
Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is an all-time active member of social media and does not fail to impress his fans with his regular whereabouts. The 77-year-old superstar, on March 6, planned a treat for his fans on social media. Read on to know how Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post that has set the internet ablaze. 

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to learning different heart emojis is unmissable

Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, took to his social media and shared an entertaining post notifying fans about what different coloured hearts mean. He then described every coloured heart's meaning. Interestingly, what caught all the eyeballs is when Big B tried to act funny in the end. While he explains all the heart colours, he concludes saying, 'AND FOR ALL OF YOU IT'S the Red'❤️

Also Read | Fans have a quirky take on Amitabh Bachchan's throwback pic of Jaya Bachchan; read here

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan makes 'cool as cat' abbreviation GiBoSiBo, Ayushmann says SIANACAYBGSSDC

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Never knew different coloured hearts had different meanings .. SO , found out .. Red heart❤️ .. true love, also passion ,romance Back heart 🖤 .. opposite context to red, represents morbidity, sorrow Yellow heart 💛 .. happiness , friendship Green heart 💚 .. jealousy, feeling of envy or organic & healthy living Purple Heart 💜 .. compassion or love ; sharing snaps or outfits tag with Purple Heart Blue heart 💙 .. trust, harmony, peace, loyalty 💖 this to be used to draw attention 💗💓 .. falling in love, having butterflies, heart alarm emoji, nervous butterflies in stomach when texting loved ones .. 💞 .. heart inside a heart .. showing growing feelings .. feel like they are falling in love .. 💜💙🖤💚💛❤️ AND FOR ALL OF YOU ITS the Red ❤️. ..!!!

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) on

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan shares an unseen picture of wife Jaya dressed as Swami Vivekananda; see

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter, as well as his Instagram, is all-time flooded with his posts. Fans in huge numbers eagerly wait for Big B's updates and in no time gush to comment on his posts. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated directorial Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie is all set to release on December 4, 2020. Check out the wrap-up pics here.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan claims he came up with the abbreviation of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
