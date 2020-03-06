Amitabh Bachchan Explores Meanings Of Heart Emojis; Says 'It's The Red For All Of You'

Amitabh Bachchan is an all-time active member of social media and does not fail to impress his fans with his regular whereabouts. The 77-year-old superstar, on March 6, planned a treat for his fans on social media. Read on to know how Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post that has set the internet ablaze.

Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to learning different heart emojis is unmissable

Amitabh Bachchan, on Friday, took to his social media and shared an entertaining post notifying fans about what different coloured hearts mean. He then described every coloured heart's meaning. Interestingly, what caught all the eyeballs is when Big B tried to act funny in the end. While he explains all the heart colours, he concludes saying, 'AND FOR ALL OF YOU IT'S the Red'❤️

T 3461 -never knew that heart Emoji's of different colours had different meanings .. SO , found out and here (cont) https://t.co/i1gaMCrclN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

T 3461 - pics to go with the previous tweet on heart colours pic.twitter.com/PnRa6QhTtq — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter, as well as his Instagram, is all-time flooded with his posts. Fans in huge numbers eagerly wait for Big B's updates and in no time gush to comment on his posts.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor recently wrapped up shooting for Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated directorial Brahmastra, opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The movie is all set to release on December 4, 2020. Check out the wrap-up pics here.

