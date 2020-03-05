Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Unseen Picture Of Wife Jaya Dressed As Swami Vivekananda; See

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of his wife and fellow veteran actor Jaya Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is known for having a prominent social media presence and is very active on social media applications. He shares his day-to-day updates with his millions of followers on social media.

Recently, he took to his Instagram and posted a picture of Jaya Bachchan dressed as Swami Vivekananda. Check out the post shared by the Badla actor on his Instagram account.

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram post

In the picture shared by the Sholay actor, Jaya Bachchan can be seen dressed up as Swami Vivekananda for the movie- Dagtar Babu. He revealed that she essayed the role of the Indian monk for the Bengali film, however, Dagtar Babu was never completed and it didn’t make it to the theatres.

Jaya Bachchan in the black and white picture looks like a spitting image of Swami Vivekananda. The blurry image has caused an uproar as fans of the actors are awestruck with the resemblance.

Amitabh Bachchan is often seen posting pictures of his family members on his social media accounts. He also shares pictures with his co-stars as well as pictures from the sets of his film. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for more than 45 years, and have also done many films together. The Bollywood’s power couple have acted together in films like Silsila, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, Abhiman, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham amongst others.

What’s next for Amitabh Bachchan?

Amitabh Bachchan will be seen alongside Aparshakti Khurrana in the upcoming film- Tamilvannan. He will also be seen in the Shoojit Sarkar’s Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana. He has been roped in to act alongside Emraan Hashmi in the film Chehre and play a pivotal role in the sports, drama Jhund. The much-awaited Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra will also feature the actor in a pivotal role.

