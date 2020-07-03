Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Condolences Over Legendary Choreographer Saroj Khan's Demise

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media to share his grief over losing the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Saroj Khan has passed away at the age of 71 after suffering from a cardiac arrest. The choreographer was admitted to a hospital a few days ago due to breathing issues. Following her sad demise, several celebrities from Bollywood have expressed their condolences for the late choreographer.

Amitabh Bachchan expresses condolences over Saroj Khan's demise

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media to share a message and express his grief. He simply wrote that he is offering his prayers and added that his hands are joined in prayers while his mind is disturbed. The veteran actor thus expressed his grief over losing the legendary Saroj Khan. On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of a rustic black background. Several fans of the actor too shared their condolences for the late dancer and expressed their grief over her loss as well.

Several other actors too expressed their condolences for the choreographer and shared their memories with her. The actors added that she made dancing look easy as if anybody could dance. Many actors shared some of their most fond memories with her and reminisced her presence in their lives. Actors from Bollywood also mentioned that there will be no other choreographer like her. They also mentioned that her dance and the steps that she choreographed were iconic and legendary.

Saroj Khan was a celebrated choreographer and one of the finest Bollywood had ever produced. The dancer had worked for several films with her most famous choreographies being for songs like Ek Do Teen and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. Saroj Khan was especially known for her amazing rapport with actor Madhuri Dixit. The duo has together gone on to work in several songs with many being some of the biggest hits and chartbusters. Over the years, Saroj Khan won several awards including the prestigious National Award three times. She won the National Award for films Devdas, Sringaram and Jab We Met. She had also won eight Filmfare Awards during her time in the industry.

