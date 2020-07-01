Amitabh Bachchan's 'Cheeni Kum' Co-star Swini Khara Has Worked In A Danish-Swedish Film?

Amitabh Bachchan garnered widespread attention from fans and critics for his stellar performance in Cheeni Kum. The megastar features opposite Tabu in the film and fans loved their on-screen chemistry. However, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Zohra Sehgal, and Swini Khara in key roles.

Apart from the storyline and the leading actors' performances, one of the major highlights of the movie was Swini Khara. She has appeared in a foreign language film too. Read on to know more about the story:

Cheeni Kum actor Swini Khara has appeared in a Danish film

Swini Khara from Amitabh Bachchan's Cheeni Kum has been a part of a Danish-Swedish film, which many are unaware of. Swini Khara has been a part of the movie titled, After The Wedding. She, however, did not play a leading role in the film.

After the Wedding, which got released in the year 2006 is a film directed by Susanne Bier. The 2006 drama film features Mads Mikkelsen, Sidse Babett Knudsen, and Rolf Lassgard in lead roles. The film received critical acclaim and earned several awards and accolades. The film was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Film. From bagging awards for the actors' performances, direction to costume designs, the film earned awards for various aspects.

In Cheeni Kum, Swini Khara played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's neighbour and she is depicted as Big B's best companion. Swini Khara's character in Cheeni Kum is shown to be suffering from cancer, however, her character still manages to live life to the fullest and has a great sense of humour.

Amitabh Bachchan and Swini Khara's chemistry in the film is unique and viewers loved watching it. Swini Khara was just eight years old during the filming of Cheeni Kum.

Swini Khara was also a part of several other Bollywood films. Some of the films that Swini Khara has worked in are Parineeta, Elaan, Chingaari, Hari Puttar, Paathshala, M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story and several others. The actor has also been a part of several television shows like Zindagi Khatti Meethi and many more.

