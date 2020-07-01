Did You Know Rekha Dubbed For Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Sooryavansham'?

Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham is one of his most-loved classics. The movie recently completed 21 years. Bachchan's performance in the movie garnered widespread praise from fans and critics. The flick features some of the most prominent actors including Soundaryra, Jayasudha, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Shivaji Satam among others. Apart from these actors, Rekha was also a part of the iconic film. Read on to know more about the story:

Rekha dubbed for Amitabh Bachchan's 'Sooryavansham'

Amitabh Bachchan's Sooryavansham features him essaying the role of Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh/ Heera. On the other hand, other female lead actors like Soundaryra plays the role of Radha Thakar and Jayasudha plays the role of Sharda, Heera, Karan, and Varun's mother. One of the main roles that Jayasudha plays in the movie is of Sharda, who is the wife of Thakur Bhanupratap (Amitabh Bachchan).

According to IMDb trivia, Rekha dubbed for the actor who essayed the role of Amitabh Bachchan's wife in this iconic film. Rekha provided a voiceover for two female lead actors in the movie. One is Soundarya, who essays the role of the younger Amitabh Bachchan's wife. Rekha also provided a voiceover for Jayasudha, who plays the role of the older Amitabh Bachchan's wife.

Sooryavansham is helmed by E. V. V. Satyanarayana and produced by G. Adiseshagiri Rao. The 1999 Hindi musical drama bagged Amitabh Bachchan All India Critics Association (AICA) Award for Best Actor Award. There are various other aspects too that led to the success of the film, including the storyline and soundtrack.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulabo Sitabo. The film is helmed by Shoojit Sircar and Bachchan essays the role of Mirza Sheikh. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crises, the movie was released on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video. The movie received positive reviews from the viewers and critics.

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen sharing screen space with Emraan Hashmi in Chehre. Bachchan will be collaborating with Emraan Hashmi for the very first time. The movie is currently in the filming stage. Bachchan will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film will also feature Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

