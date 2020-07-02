Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates 15 Years Of 'Sarkar', Pays Tribute On Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture to celebrate 15 years since the movie Sarkar released. The legendary actor posted a picture consisting of the poster of the movie and wrote out a rhyming caption in Hindi. Sarkar was a huge commercial and critical success and became a cult classic. Read details about the actor's post and his movie here.

Check out his Instagram post:

The actor uploaded a long caption along with it. His caption loosely translates to how time passes by and that he truly misses his old iconic roles. He also remembers how such posters, outfits remind him of such times gone by. In the end, he wrote - Long years gone! Mangalacharan, Mangalacharan, Mangalacharan !!!

Amitabh Bachchan uploaded this picture to celebrate the movie. He uploaded a poster in which he could be seen as the lead character and the movie's title was also seen. Many fans responded with positive comments and emojis on the actor's post. Take a look at the comments here.

Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

Sarkar was a 2005 movie that starred the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. The political crime thriller was directed by Ram Gopal Varma and was based on the 1972 movie The Godfather. The movie also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Kay Kay Menon, Katrina Kaif, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak and Tanisha Mukherjee. The movie was a huge success both commercially and critically and also premiered at the New York Asian Film Festival.

The trio of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Kay Kay Menon was also showered with many praises for their performances in the film. Abhishek Bachchan won 3 awards for his role in the film.

About his recent work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. The movie released in June on Amazon Prime Video and saw Amitabh Bachchan in the shows of Mirza Nawab, while Ayushmann portrayed Baankey Rastogi. The movie was directed by Shoojit Sircar and written by Jui Chaturvedi. Amitabh and Ayushmann both played characters who were after an old mansion but a twist in the end leads to an unexpected outcome for both.

Promo Pic Credit: Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram

