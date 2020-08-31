Amitabh Bachchan Extends Onam 2020 Wishes While Giving Sneak Peek Into Festivities

On August 30, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan extended wishes for Onam 2020 via a blog post. In his blog, he shared a couple of visuals, which gave a sneak peek into the festivities of the occasion. Amitabh Bachchan's blog post read, "Onam greetings .. happiness and celebration .. harvest time". He further added, "celebrated primarily in the Southern regions of the Country, in particular Kerala .. there are many visuals and festive stories related to the festival .. one of the most prominent being the Boat Race".

Adding more to the same, AB continued and wrote, "the decorated elephants .. the dance form of Kathakali .. decorations .. varied and aesthetic .. the beauty of harmonious togetherness .. festivals bring us all together .. in peace and love and the joys of humanity and the coincidence of festivities and religious festivals falling almost one upon the other .. in time and date is the remarkable uniformity of all religions .. be together .. respect all and bring about the harmony that the Almighty desires".

In the next part of his blog, the 77-year-old actor talked about the rising number of COVID-19 infected cases. A part of his blog read, "when the population is as large as India’s and when the testing facilities are gradually increasing in numbers the infected positives shall also register .. but thankfully the recovery from the ailment is rising in its numbers too". He also urged the reader to observe all the safety and precautionary methods in a "regular disciplined manner".

To conclude his post, the Deewar actor also gave an update about his upcoming show KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati). He mentioned that within limitations of timings, the advertisement campaigns to be conducted for the endorsements have been done for now. His post ended with an open question that read, "If Honesty could be served on a plate. what would it look like ?". He signed off and ensured that there shall be an answer to it tomorrow.

On the other side, Bachchan was last seen in the Shoojit Sircar directorial Gulabo Sitabo, which also featured Ayushmann Khurrana. The film took an OTT release and started streaming on Prime Video. On the other side, a couple of days back, he started shooting for the 12th season of KBC.

T 3639 - The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place .. à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥à¤µ à¤à¤• à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¬à¤¦à¤² à¤—à¤¯à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ ! pic.twitter.com/lMkLYcVNsc — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 26, 2020

(Image Courtesy: Amitabh Bachchan's blog)

