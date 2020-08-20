Amitabh Bachchan Says 'So Pardon.. Going To Be Selfish' As He Decides What To Watch On TV

Amitabh Bachchan seemed to be having a difficult time confused over what to watch on television. The actor in his blog mentioned the numerous options that he was presented by the channels. After much deliberation, he finally chose something to watch. Here's what this is about.

Amitabh Bachchan seems confused about what to watch on TV

Last night in his blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote that he was spoiled for choices of television programs to watch. He listed down all the programs that he found interesting and explained his confusion to choose one particular, "Repeat runs of India Victorious , classic IPL games , National Geographic on the mysteries of Egypt , the wonder of the 5000 years existence of the culture of India , the unique and unexplained geographic rivers lakes mountains deserts dried sea beds .. and 40 million years being the age of the Monsoons .... and in time a UEFA game in a few of Lyon and Bayern Munich".

However, it seems the company "Abhi and Ami" spurred him to choose a football game between Tottenham and Liverpool. Big B also wrote that he was selfishly choosing football over all the other television programs. He also added "DND" hoping to give his full concentration to the game.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Ranks As The Most Followed Indian Actor On Twitter, Beats Salman, Akshay

Further in the blog, Amitabh Bachchan also talked about the upcoming season of KBC. He wrote that a lot of preparation and presentation was on the way for KBC promo and season shoot. He also mentioned that there is a detailed protocol of how it was going to be from now keeping in mind "maximum safety precautions". Senior Bachchan also mourned how life will never be the same again.

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati will soon air its 12th season. Shoots were underway even during the pandemic before Amitabh Bachchan was diagnosed with COVID-19. The actor had assured that all the necessary precautions were being taken when a fan had raised questions about it.

Also Read: After Recovering From COVID-19, Amitabh Bachchan To Resume 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Shoot

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming movies

In other news, Amitabh Bachchan's latest release has been Gulabo Sitabo. The movie, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on April 17, released on the OTT platform on June 12. The movie also cast Ayushmann Khurrana in a pivotal role and is directed by Shoojit Sircar. It is based on a comic incident in the life of a landlord and his tenant.

Amitabh Bachchan also has a series of movies lined up his kitty at various stages of production. He will be seen in Jhund, Chehre, Aankhen 2, The Great Man, Wisdom for Heroes, Nastik and Karishmaa. However, his most awaited film of the year is Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is a mythological sci-fi where Big B will play the character of Brahma. The movie also casts Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Pens A Thoughtful Note, Says 'every Man Is Wonderful In His Own Boundary'

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Celebrates World Photography Day With Throwback Pictures; See Here

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Calls Out A Troll Who Asked Him To Share His Tweets In Hindi

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.