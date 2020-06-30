Amitabh Bachchan's 'Zanjeer' And Other Films With Keshto Mukherjee

Amitabh Bachchan has been a part of a wide range of films and has worked with some of the most popular directors, producers and actors from the film industry throughout his acting career. Keshto Mukherjee is one such actor with whom Amitabh Bachchan has worked in several films. With all that said now, here are Amitabh Bachchan's movies with Keshto Mukherjee:

Zanjeer

Directed by Prakash Mehra, the film features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Pran, Om Prakash, Ram Sethi, Ajit Khan and Bindu in lead roles. Keshto Mukherjee also played a key role as Gangu in the movie. Released in the year 1973, the action film is widely regarded as one of the most important films in the history of Hindi cinema. The movie bagged various awards and accolades for numerous aspects including actors' performances, songs, and others. The film has some of the most popular numbers like Yaari Hai Imaan Mera Yaar Meri Zindagi, Deewane Hai Deewanon Ko Na Ghar Chahiye, and others.

Chupke Chupke

Directed and produced by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, this 1975 film features an ensemble cast including Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, Asrani, Lily Chakravarty, Usha Kiran, and David Abraham Chelukar in key roles. The 1975 comedy film also features Keshto Mukherjee essaying the role of James D'Costa, who is a driver. OTT platforms like Netflix released the film on their platform in the United States of America in the year 2020.

Sanjog

Amitabh Bachchan collaborated with Keshto Mukherjee in this 1971 drama flick that is helmed by S. S. Balan. The film features Mala Sinha, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aruna Irani in key roles. Keshto Mukherjee plays the role of Mohan's (Amitabh Bachchan) father. The film received positive reviews from fans and admirers.

Bombay To Goa

Helmed by Mehmood and S. Ramanathan, the 1972 adventure-comedy flick features Big B, Aruna Irani, Shatrughan Sinha, Nazir Hussain, Mehmood, and Anwar Ali. Keshto Mukherjee, on the other hand, can be seen playing the role of a sleeping passenger. Critics praised the film's storyline and performances.

Jurmana

Jurnama, which released in 1979, portrays Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee and Vinod Mehra in key roles. Keshto Mukherjee essays the role of Babu Ram. This Hrishikesh Mukherjee-directorial shows Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of Inder Saxena. The popular tracks from the movie like Sawan Ke Jhoole Pade Hai, and Chhoti Si Ek Kali Khili Thi are penned by Anand Bakshi and composed by Rahul Dev Burman.

