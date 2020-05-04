Amitabh Bachchan Shares Granddaughter Aaradhya's Painting About COVID-19 Warriors

Bollywood's starkids are doing their bit with different activities to spread awareness about coronavirus pandemic. After Fara Khan’s daughter Anya who is sketching to raise funds to feed strays amid the lockdown, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya thanked the corona warriors with a beautiful painting. The little one painted and extended her support to the frontline workers, who are facing the brunt of the on-going global catastrophe.

Amitabh Bachchan feels proud over Aaradhya's ode to COVID-19 warriors

After Aishwarya shared the picture of her daughter’s drawing on Instagram, it seems that her grandfather and Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan cannot keep his eyes off the painting. Amitabh shared the painting on his social media handles and penned a sweet note for his 8-year-old granddaughter. The drawing shows Aaradhya standing with her parents and words such as “Stay safe, stay home,” and “Thank you,” are written on the picture.

Read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Shares Glimpse Of Aaradhya's Ode To COVID-19 Warriors, See Pic

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Gets Nostalgic As He Shares Comic Scene From 'Amar Akbar Anthony'

T 3521 - ... you feel .. you understand .. you express .. even if you are an 8 yr old ..

.. this by grand daughter Aaradhya .. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IjKhMFqAVk — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 4, 2020

On the top half, Aaradhya has drawn doctors, nurses, armed forces personnel, police, teachers and journalists. She has also signed her name on the bottom right-hand corner. In her drawing, Aaradhya’s dad is wearing a yellow top with jeans, while her mother is wearing a white dress. Aaradhya has given herself a pink outfit in her drawing. The Bollywood’s Shehenshah praised the efforts of his little grandchild on Twitter and wrote that one feels, understand and express no matter if that person is just 8-year-old. Earlier, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms, took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of daughter Aaradhya’s drawing tribute to the frontline workers.

With this, the entire Bachchan family expressed happiness and pride in Aaradhya’s artistic skills and her gesture to laud the frontline workers who are doing their best to keep the people of the country safe amid the Coronavirus pandemic. With her painting, Aaradhya also urged people to stay home amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Read: Aakash Chopra Mimics Amitabh Bachchan On Twitter, Wants Film Icon To Rate His Performance

Read: Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Will Make You Nostalgic; 'K3G' To 'Helicopter Eela'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.